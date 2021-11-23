As the year draws to a close, it can be difficult to remember the importance of sustainability. People turn on more lights as the sun disappears at an earlier time, turn heaters up as temperatures decrease and use more hot water from showers and faucets. These are some of the reasons energy usage skyrockets in winter months, but there are many ways students can help conserve energy.
One important factor to consider is the natural alternatives to using electricity. Opening the blinds during the day lets sunlight in and heats a room using solar energy. This is a great way not only to avoid using the thermostat, but also to improve mental health. Exposure to sunlight can improve serotonin levels, something to keep in mind as rates of seasonal depression increase with less daytime.
Turning the thermostat down can also help by decreasing the use of electricity. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, turning down the thermostat by ten degrees for eight hours a day can save as much as 10% of cost a year. While this may seem daunting with cold weather, students can adjust their thermostat before going to bed, ensuring they will be warm under blankets. Layering up with sweaters and jackets can also keep students warm without relying on extra energy consumption.
Another way to help is by taking shorter showers. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, each minute in the shower uses about 2.1 gallons of water. On top of this, water providers use energy to move the water through pipes to treatment centers, then to the consumers themselves, and finally to heat the water up, generating extra electricity usage. While it can be tempting to take a long, hot shower after a cold day, students can make a huge impact by limiting shower time.
A lot of students look forward to decorating their rooms for the holidays. Using LED Christmas lights can not only make an area more festive, but also make it more energy efficient. By converting less energy into heat and more into light, LED bulbs use up to 80% less energy than incandescent lightbulbs. They do not contain hazardous materials, meaning no special disposal is necessary, and also are often brighter and last longer than traditional bulbs.
There are a lot of students who are already contributing to lessening their carbon footprint.
Lesley Munoz, a first-year undecided major who lives in Church Hall, says “I think it’s important to keep our environment clean and maintain a healthy space for everybody.” She says that she and her roommate “use reusable washcloths instead of napkins” and “always make sure the lights and the air conditioning are off” when they are not in the room.
Similarly, Vy Tran, a second-year animation major who lives in Oglethorpe House, says she thinks living sustainably is important to combat climate change, stating it is an “obligation as people on Earth.” She and her roommate “try to recycle in a separate bin and recycle between classes.”
Toni Telenta, a second-year history major who lives in Reed Hall, draws attention to some of the difficulties of living sustainably in a dorm: “It’s hard because it is such a small space and I have such a busy schedule. It is also hard because it feels like such a bigger problem than something I can combat individually.”
However, she still does her best to take steps to lessen her carbon footprint: “I ride my bike to class instead of driving and I use reusable dishes instead of the disposable ones.”
It’s not always easy to live up to our values, and setting a timer before a shower or remembering to open the blinds in the morning can seem arbitrary.
But these decisions build up and can be part of a large contribution towards making UGA a more environmentally friendly institution.