Let me start by saying I’m not here to dunk on the opinion piece from December 8 decrying “defund the police” as a failed movement and an electoral vulnerability. Instead, I want to give some hope to the bummed young dreamers who read it and sighed.
That 44% of voters in a major American city would opt to build an entirely new system of safety, as Minneapolis voters recently did, is a seismic shift from where we were just seven years ago when Black Lives Matter began.
That an abolitionist attorney in Seattle would make it to a runoff election, is also astounding, though not entirely surprising for the city where councilmember Kshama Sawant appears to have beat a recall vote last week.
The movement demands Defunding of Seattle police by 50% begin this year.— Kshama Sawant (@cmkshama) July 8, 2020
Back-of-envelope calculations:
Aug-Dec = 5 months
Total 2020 SPD $$ = $409M
409 * (5/12) = $170M
50% of $170M = $85M.
Question for City Council: do they support cutting SPD by at least $85M this year?
That a socialist nurse in Buffalo, New York could win a primary against a powerful incumbent should give us all hope — especially considering that, in neighboring Ithaca, the Common Council voted unanimously to replace the police department with a Community Solutions and Public Safety Department earlier this year.
The road to our ideal world is littered with losses. Measured electorally, the leaps forward feel small. But revolutionary optimism means celebrating the little leaps that advance our path.
Angela Davis, an anti-prison activist for half a century, told me last year that she'd never felt more excited — and that she looks to young people like you for inspiration and insight.
One might dismiss last year’s elections of Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush as not reflecting today’s political climate — but just weeks ago, right here in Georgia, my friend khalid kamau won his mayor’s seat by challenging police supremacy and centering the ground-level needs of his people.
So honey, we are winning.
Naysayers nudge you toward reformism, but there is revolutionary optimism to be found in ideas some reformers hold in common with us.
Think about it: to end mass incarceration and broken windows policing, reforms vaunted in the recent op-ed and platformed by Democrats countrywide, would liberate resources currently invested in surveillance and caging. Fewer tax dollars spent hunting suspects, fewer tax dollars spent guarding a cell. What, then, happens to these dollars?
We’d ask that they’d be reallocated into community-based violence interruption programs and the social determinants of health (housing, education, etc.) that the American Public Health association endorse as making communities safer.
We invest in these forms of preventative peacemaking. What happens next? More housing for the homeless, fewer loitering tickets. More youth programs, less gang activity. Less crime, less human fodder for the county jail and the Bad & Busted — and fewer resources called on to catch and cage the least among us.
And what happens to those liberated resources? You see where this is going: a continuous shrinkage of the prison industrial complex and deepening of community stability that, I’d gamble, would eventually solve our issues of crime — and policing and prisons — almost entirely.
This logical overlap can seed a powerful coalition. And that’s exciting. But there is, admittedly, a lack of shared commitment — and that’s a problem.
When my ancestors were freed, they wanted land. Instead, they were criminalized and jailed. In 1968, the Kerner Commission, in response to anti-racist uprisings, recommended social services to solve violence. They got more policing. When the Congressional Black Caucus backed the 1994 crime bill, they “got almost nothing in return.”
Today, too, people want peace: police, yes, but also housing, jobs and programs for their children. I understand all these calls, but have learned from history that, unless we challenge policing, we will never get the other things we ask for.
Another revolutionary optimist once said, “the moral arc of the universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”
This is not about a single election cycle. This is, and has been, a generations-long struggle, from Harper's Ferry to the last man ever uncaged. The arc requires you to run for office to contest policing’s priority and to demand community investment. You will experience losses, but you must also celebrate the little wins. You must remember that you are already your ancestors' wildest dreams, and dream boldly of the world your kids will finish making when you're the ancestor.
Because even that is winning.