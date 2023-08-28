Swayangsiddha Nayak, a doctoral student in the Department of Horticulture, is an international student at the University of Georgia and an ardent plant lover. She and her husband decided to nurture plants in their cozy apartment at University Village. Little did they know, their place would turn into a mini greenhouse with varieties of Monsteras, jade, fiddle fig-leaf, peace lilies, Chinese evergreens and Pothos adorning every corner of their home. As they progress to their next adventure in Switzerland for post-graduation, they had to bid goodbyes to their plant babies in the hope that they would prosper in their adopted homes.
Swayang penned down this poem reminiscing the good old times with her plants.
The Yearnings Continue…
A glimmering ray of light falls onto the moist dark substratum,
A combination of mist and air fills the earthen space.
Consumed inside a thought bubble…
Unaccounted hours of waiting for the first sign of life,
The inner child becomes impatient.
Time flows and days pass by...
Spirits rise and fall like the peaks on a seismograph.
Contemplations follow…
The hours of waiting turn into shallow promises
Left to the hands of destiny, the inner child finds recluse.
A green bud emerges one fine day,
Peeking into the outside world.
The child that had left the scene stumbles upon the spectacle,
The twinkle in the eyes and the pounding heart,
Faith growing by leaps and bounds.
As if attuned to the rhythm of life,
The bud flourishes amidst the adulation.
Venations becoming darker and the roots becoming stronger,
Soaking in the glory of its lusciousness.
The space shifts, maturity sets in.
The vibrations intertwine...
The inner child becomes calmer,
Digging deeper into the meaning of life.
The child now an adult beholden to the creature,
Nurses it like the young in a cradle.
The swinging pendulum and the ticking clock,
Keep no account of perpetual emotions
Newer mates flourish together
A bud or two cropping frequently from the abundance.
The small dorm that the adult calls home, prospers.
Amidst this abundance, a lightning struck…
A sense of abandonment sets in.
The adult must forgo her green creatures.
Destiny played its trick, she feels cheated
Life follows the pattern of the changing seasons,
The light, dark and greys...
The connected souls bid adieu,
Goodbye kisses and tears trickling down
A new home welcomes the creatures,
She hopes that they are loved and cared for.
May this cycle of abundance continue...
---Swayang