To Clarke County School District School Reopening Task Force and CCSD Board of Education:
Perhaps it was wishful thinking on behalf of CCSD leadership that schools would reopen and life would return to some sense of normalcy, despite contrary statements from the scientific and health care communities. The reopening plan was released on July 7 with a few other supporting documents added to the district’s website later that same week. These documents address some questions CCSD stakeholders and Clarke County community members voiced. To say the reopening plan was disappointing would be an understatement. While there is no doubt many people have been working hard to formulate a clear and cohesive plan, it needs improvement. It is the district’s responsibility to do better. District leaders need to provide clarity regarding the CCSD reopening plan, policies and procedures stakeholders should expect to see for the 2020-2021 school year. CCSD should incorporate ideas from stakeholders to limit the spread of this unpredictable virus and support the local community.
Going against CCSD board policy GAC, not all stakeholders were involved before the plan’s release. If the task force was a more representative group, it could have foreseen many of the gaps that are there now. The task force’s membership was shared with the public and its composition clarifies why so many details regarding school-level operations and day to day instruction were omitted. District-level department leaders and a few administrators were included, but no one represented early learning, pre-kindergarten, English Speakers of Other Languages, Spectrum, special education service providers, parents, students or teachers. At the most recent Board of Education (BOE) meeting, Brannon Gaskins, Chief Academic Officer, stated they were seeking more input from teachers, staff and families but did not present a timeline for doing so. A more representative task force must be in place as soon as possible.
First, the outdated and irrelevant survey data is misleading and not representative of the diverse population of CCSD. The data indicate schools with a higher percentage of language learners and economically disadvantaged students completed the survey at lower numbers. That alone directly affects the response data for pertinent questions such as the availability of devices, internet access, transportation needs and child care availability. The second survey had even less participation. However, the district, in communication with the BOE and families, has relied heavily on the survey results to support certain aspects of the reopening plan. Without taking time to analyze the detailed data, families might base their decision on deceptive information. The district needs better data to meet the needs of families and staff.
Second, the outlined safety protocols prompt many questions that need answers to clarify the district’s plans. School buildings have limited space and most schools in CCSD cannot “create” more classrooms. Families with the fewest resources have the fewest choices about the safety of their children's environment. Those families’ schools will likely have a greater number of students using the in-person model, making some schools more crowded than others, creating equity and safety issues. Schools have the additional challenge of cross contamination because some teachers serve multiple student groups, their children attend school, and students’ siblings are in different grades and buildings. The chance for widespread transmission, especially with so many asymptomatic individuals, is vastly increased during in-person instruction.
Third, the outline of instructional model options is clear, but many parents and teachers are not satisfied with the choices. The in-person model is mostly business as usual. Families may choose this option simply because it is what is most familiar to them. A hybrid or other alternative model could help reduce class sizes at all levels, which allows for more social distancing inside classrooms, especially if there are students choosing the distance option. Many parents must continue working to provide for their families. This district cannot look at the traditional instructional model as an appropriate way to meet these needs.
Additionally, the wording of the distance option is discouraging, stating “a major commitment from families will be needed.” Gaskins emphasized this point during his presentation. Including that statement under the distance learning option wrongly implies the other options do not require a commitment from families. Additionally, the digital learning experience at the end of the 2019-2020 school year may influence parents’ choices, even if the distance options and resources are improved. The plan states students must be enrolled in the model for nine weeks before transitioning to in-person instruction. Why is this condition necessary? The plan provides the basics for each model, but details are seriously lacking. The district will provide updated instructional models today, leaving little time to make changes based on input from the stakeholders missing from the initial decision-making process. Stakeholders need other, more feasible and realistic instructional options.
Finally, teachers received a letter last week with a one-question survey about returning to work. In that survey, they could not choose distance instruction. Additionally, supervisors are prohibiting staff from abstaining to respond until more detailed information is provided. Who will decide which teachers provide distance instruction from home and which teachers provide in-person instruction? The district’s choice to release the reopening plan in this way and force its employees to make a decision without all of the necessary information highlights how little its leaders value the opinions and ideas of those who work most closely with students and families.
I want to help create the safest, most learning conducive environment possible as we return to school. This letter’s length and list of questions may serve as a testament to the many details CCSD must provide before families and staff can begin to make an informed decision. These are questions that need to be answered now. This letter and its numerous supporters speak to the importance of issues encompassing the reopening CCSD schools to the Athens community. Thank you for your time and consideration. I look forward to your responses and to providing a safe and welcoming environment for families and students as we approach the return to instruction September 8.
Signed,
CCSD Kindergarten Teacher
