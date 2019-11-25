This is about the recent events involving graffiti written on the doors of Jewish students in a University of Georgia dorm. This is also about anyone who has engaged in such activities over the past few years, including yelling the n-word at the baseball game, targeting Latinx immigrants in a professional letter or anyone else engaging in such behavior toward marginalized groups. I have no idea who did it, but I want to speak to whoever did and whoever, by your silence, provide an environment in which the message is that it is OK to do. I want to make as clear as possible that it is not Your actions do injustice not only to the students whose doors you defaced, but to the entire UGA community, Athens community and far, far beyond.
I have taught at UGA for the past 31 years and have seen a lot of changes in that time. Changes that we can all be proud of. Changes involving inclusiveness that I proudly tout to students, alumni and community members alike. That is saying a lot for someone who is black, who is female and whose longest relationship was with a female. I cannot say the same about how things were when I arrived here in January of 1988 when being a member of any of those three marginalized groups would have been problematic. The movement has been steady, very much increasing over the tenure of President Jere Morehead, and anyone who knows that understands the importance of it to UGA’s value to the community, to the state and to the world. We are not just the faculty, staff and students presently here. We are also hundreds of thousands of alumni, supporters and former employees. Being able to tout good news about UGA’s incredible progress while understanding it still has a long way to go is incredibly important to us all.
Imagine, then, how it felt to have a Jewish alum inform me that he had come from Atlanta to Athens for the Missouri football game with friends and family, including a neighbor’s high school daughter who visited friends in the dorm after the game, only to get to her friends’ door after the game and see the graffiti. He said that because of what she had seen on the door, she was petrified during the entire drive back to Atlanta. This was her introduction to the UGA that the alum and his family and friends had felt proud of and bragged about ever since attending.
To those who made the truly regrettable decision to do this act, is this seriously what you wanted? Is it what you dreamed of your UGA experience being when you received your acceptance? For people – alumni and prospective students – who look up to UGA with admiration to go away appalled at the anti-Semitism they witnessed here? For the baseball game or letter writer, the racism or ethnic bias here? Do you really think that enhances your degree? Makes us look better to the world? Makes students want to attend UGA? Makes people smile and be impressed when they see on your resumé that this is where your degree is from? The school where people engage in racist behavior that gets messaged out to the world? For donors whose generosity helps pay for many of the things you enjoy to be so embarrassed by the actions of students at their alma mater that they second-guess their decision to donate their hard-earned dollars to us? To hurt the feelings and cause frustration to UGA’s president and the innumerable hardworking staff, faculty and students who spend countless hours engaged in the business of making UGA feel more open, accessible, inclusive, welcoming and valuing to everyone in order to make sure that they are free to feel comfortable to study, learn, work and pursue their dreams or careers here at UGA? To know that your parents, friends, church members, dates, neighbors, lab partners and group members would be embarrassed to know what you did? To make all of us feel less safe, less wanted and less valued, despite all the wonderful gifts we bring to the university either to teach you, to learn, to make your learning easier or more productive or for you to do it in more pleasant surroundings or with good food in your belly? Did you really want to embarrass your friends who celebrated the moment they received their acceptance to UGA as the highlight of their life, to then receive emails and texts from their friends across the country wondering what in the world is going on at UGA? Did you really want us to be known as the southern school that no matter how big we get, how many impressive games or athletic titles we win, how many expensive state-of-the-art buildings we build or how much cutting-edge research we do, we just can’t stop hanging on to, and living in, an ignominious past that will never return, and move into the future with the rest of the world?
I can tell you right now that that is not how our hundreds of thousands of alumni, students and supporters want to feel. But it is how they do feel when they see that you did what you did. And you thought it would just hurt the students whose doors you defaced.
Wrong. It hurt all of us. Whether or not we are Jewish, black, Latinx or LGBT. Whether or not we considered ourselves to be activists. Whether or not we even realized we cared about such issues. You embarrassed us. You hurt us. We all end up feeling yucky because of what it is you chose to do. Even if we are not activists, even though we don’t feel we can march in the streets to raise awareness about these issues, we don’t want to live and work in a place where such things go on. It doesn’t feel good. It doesn’t feel safe. It doesn’t feel right. For any of us. We don’t want to be considered to be a part of your bad choices. We don’t want others to think this is OK with us. We don’t want to feel embarrassed when we are around members of groups you hurt because we feel like they now think we might feel just as you do. We don’t.
I am not alone when I say that I am here to tell you that this is not who we are at UGA. This is not how we want our students, faculty, staff, alumni and supporters to feel. And we will not let your choice to engage in thoughtless, mean, unkind, anti-Semitic actions, racist actions, homophobic actions and misogynistic actions dampen our resolve to make this campus even more open, more welcoming and more inclusive for everyone who sets foot on it, who makes UGA their choice to help them craft the lives they want either by working or learning here. This is who we are in the Dawg Nation! This is who we will continue to be. We will not go back.
I have no problem whatsoever with your opinions that led you to do what you did. This is America, and one of the things that we get to enjoy is that we have a right to our opinion regardless of what others think or feel about them. The problem I have is with what you did based on those opinions. That stepped over the line. Thoughts are not the same as actions. And when you make the choice to engage in activity of this sort, it is important for you to understand the impact. While it is a personal, individual choice you made, as you can see, it is one which has implications far beyond those to whom your action is directed. Ultimately, whether we know who you are or not, it hurts you too. You may not understand it right now, but what you have done you cannot undo. Whether we know who you are or not, you know and you will never be able to not know. What you understand at the age you are now is not the way you will understand things as you grow older and wiser in your understanding of life and the world. Whether or not anyone ever discovers who you are, you will forever have to live with the choice you made to do this. And it will not feel good. Unfortunately, others will have to live with it too.
The good thing is that at least they have us to support them.
For those of you who feel you have no voice, that when something like this happens and becomes public and embarrasses you about your University there is nothing you can do, I beg to differ. You grew up with social media. You know how to use it. If someone engages in acts that you don’t believe represent the UGA you know and love, blast it out to the world. Create a hashtag, post it on Facebook or Instagram. Fight back. This is your university, the school you love, the one that makes you feel included, the one that gave you one of your life’s greatest thrills the moment you saw the fireworks on the screen signaling you were accepted into the Dawg Nation. Don’t allow yourself to be a victim of someone else’s bad choices. Use your resources. Let the world know that you are not a part of this, that this is not the UGA that represents you, your values or UGA’s values, that this is not the Dawg Nation we know and love.
