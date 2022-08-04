Georgia cities have a lot to gain from a transition to clean and renewable energy, and a lot to lose from failure to act in time. Clean energy, like solar and wind, is now often the least expensive form of new electricity generation. Furthermore, experts increasingly recognize that a rapid and widespread transition to clean electricity would have enormous benefits in public health from decreased pollution, in the economy from jobs and investment and would provide the reliable service which modern life demands while keeping costs low for American families.
As elected officials in North Georgia, we have used every tool available to us to support our communities in becoming more environmentally sustainable. These efforts have led to clean energy installations which already save the county’s unified government and our taxpayers over $100,000 per year and avoid over 4,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually. Our communities are preparing new projects funded by grants and supported by local-option sales tax to install solar on community buildings that can function as emergency shelters, utilizing solar and battery storage to ensure continued functioning during extreme weather events and other potential emergencies.
All of these efforts are aimed at doing our part to meet the emissions reductions that scientists say are necessary to avoid catastrophic global temperature changes — and build up our communities’ resilience in the meantime. But our efforts alone are not enough to meet the scale of the crisis. Small towns like ours need the partnership and support of federal and state governments. We therefore call on Congress and the White House to invest in communities like ours to ensure that the benefits of energy transition can be available to all Americans. These efforts can not only bring tangible economic benefits, they can also limit harm to ourselves and future generations from climate warming and dangerous pollution.
Leading experts predict that global warming pollution will cause Georgians to endure more hot days, floods, droughts and severe storms. Hot temperatures are not only unpleasant — they are also dangerous to people’s health. Heatwaves are associated with increased risk of health consequences from underlying conditions like heart disease and respiratory illness. Floods and heavy rain events threaten already stressed infrastructure. Drought impacts area farms and stresses municipal water systems. In recent years, extreme hurricanes have brought billions of dollars in damage to Georgia residents. Every day of delayed action increases the cost to respond to the damage – costs that will be borne by every level of government and our communities’ residents themselves.
Members of our communities who are least prepared to weather the storms and cope with high heat are those who will be impacted most. We know that many residents in our communities already struggle to pay unaffordable energy bills, and many live in homes that are in need of repair. This sets them up to bear the brunt of the severe heat and storms that scientists predict we will see more of in the coming decades if warming is unabated. We urge the federal government to give communities like ours the tools to help low-income residents access solar power, electric vehicles and charging and the energy efficiency upgrades that help them be better positioned to deal with extreme weather.
We have acted to prepare our communities as best we can within our jurisdiction, but more is needed. We urge Congress to direct funding to disadvantaged communities within our midst — those areas that have been historically last in line to receive economic benefits and new technologies, and who are now the most at risk to experience hardships. New programs that support job development as well as clean energy transition in disadvantaged neighborhoods will make our whole communities stronger and work to rectify inequities that have been perpetuated by decades of disinvestment.
For all of these reasons, both the Athens-Clarke County Commission and the Winterville City Council each passed resolutions with unanimous support, calling on Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to work with their colleagues in the Senate to pass a budget that includes $550 billion in investments in clean energy and jobs, with 40% of spending directed to disadvantaged communities. In addition, we call on the Biden administration to take strong actions through existing authority to protect Americans’ health and the environment. We urge the federal government to take the climate crisis as seriously as local governments are taking it, and amplify our local actions with the strength of federal legislation.