Do you know the history of the land you’re on? How did you get there? Whose original homelands are you living upon?
Since 1994, each sitting President has declared November to be Native American Heritage Month for the purpose of celebrating the diverse cultures and contributions of Indigenous peoples. However, discussions and awareness of the Indigenous peoples of what is now called the United States remains low.
Solidarity with the original peoples of this land is an important component of creating a just and livable future, and this extends well beyond one month on the calendar. To help folks become better allies to Indigenous people and nations, the Native American Student Association at the University of Georgia is highlighting information on the Indigenous peoples of Georgia, as well as a few prominent Indigenous organizations and campaigns.
There are 574 federally recognized tribes within the United States, each with distinct cultures and traditions. However, there are more tribes than just those recognized by the federal government. Equally valid within the United States are state-recognized tribes and even those with no external recognition. The Indigenous population of the United States is in the millions and despite the genocide that took place against us, we are still here.
In the state of Georgia, there are no federally-recognized tribes, but this state is the homelands of many including the Cherokee and Muscogee (Creek) Nations. State sanctioned violence or forced removal uprooted them and sent them on a death march to what is now the state of Oklahoma. These tribes are prominent governing nations in Oklahoma, and together they contribute $3.56 billion to the economy of the state while also providing healthcare and other basic needs to Native and non-Native folks alike.
Despite lack of representation in broader media and social media outlets, there are thriving Indigenous organizations and campaigns that deserve attention and support. There are a broad range of organizations that work towards Indigenous self-determination, climate justice and empowerment of Indigenous people and communities.
Indigenous organizations to support this month and beyond
IllumiNative is a non-profit organization that works specifically to increase Indigenous visibility while rebutting and challenging negative narratives surrounding Indigenous peoples and nations within the United States. Founded by Crystal Echo Hawk, the organization is currently working hard to educate American society about the racism behind Native mascots and the harm that it brings to Indigenous communities, specifically Indigenous youth.
The Matriarch Movement, founded by Shayla Stonechild, utilizes multiple platforms to uplift and amplify Inidgenous women’s voices. The Canadian organization centers their work around wellness that intertwines meditation, movement and medicine.
The Red Nation is a coalition of Indigenous people and non-Indigenous allies advocating for the liberation of Indigenous peoples. They employ direct action, education, advocacy and mobilization to center Indigenous peoples, our struggles and our visions for the future.
The NDN Collective is another Indigenous-led organization that is "dedicated to building Indigenous power." Their campaign on climate justice works to articulate sustainable solutions on Indigenous terms through activism, grantmaking, capacity-building and narrative change.
These organizations highlighted above are not expansive nor representative of the vast array of Indigenous people, nations, and organizations working to build collective power and create a better future for all. Indigenous peoples are still here despite over 500 years of genocide, and work on any number of advocacy issues toward protecting the sovereignty of our tribes and communities.
This Native American Heritage Month, the Native American Student Association at UGA encourages you to learn who’s homelands you live on, where they are now, and how they got there. Being an Indigenous ally is an action, not an identity. This means that learning and being in solidarity with Indigenous people and nations is something that happens all year long, not just in November.