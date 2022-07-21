Recently, I ran across the article titled “Athens Mayor and Commission pass Pride month and Juneteenth resolutions.” From this, I learned that June had been designated Athens Pride Month, and the local government formally recognized the Juneteenth holiday. Hearing about this progress caused excitement and thrill inside me, especially as a social work major.
My decision to come to the University of Georgia was one made up almost on the spot. I took a tour with my uncle, mom and brother on April 29, 2019 – a day I thought would show the truth behind what a day at the university would look like. During my visit, I felt this feeling of comfort and decided the next day that UGA is where I wanted to spend my college years.
However, this feeling changed as the summer progressed.
The month before I came to Athens, I will never forget the choice words individuals had to say about Athens at a scholarship dinner, especially about the downtown area and after nightfall. I heard things about how the conservative political standings of some Athenians resulted in harsh scrutiny of people who identified as other races, ethnicities and sexualities.
The leader of the organization which gave me my scholarship even told my mother that he had been called a derogatory term while in downtown Athens. Despite these sentiments, I brushed them off and continued enjoying my meal. But as soon as my mother and I got into the car, she brought the criticisms up again and slightly questioned my decision. That’s when the concerns started to cause my brain to wonder.
As an Afro-American woman, this led me to feel somewhat unsafe even before my car had a chance to drive onto Loop 10. Eventually, my three years on campus showed me that most of those in town and on campus did not think like nor act in an intolerant way. In my conscious mind, I really tried believing this, but deep down, those dark thoughts about Athens never truly left.
When I heard about Resolutions 23 and 30, I felt like I could finally breathe a sigh of relief.
With these resolutions came the first Athens Pride parade, which helped bring together the LGBTQ+ community and the rest of Athens. Though I was not present, it was great to see photographs of everyone being cheerful and rejoicing for their pride.
Amid all this happiness, there are still some missing links in Athens’ push for diversity and inclusion. I think it's time for Athens to dig deeper and evaluate what is truly absent.
In the future, I would love to see more Juneteenth-related celebrations such as the expansion of the Hot Corner Celebration & Soul Food Festival. This festival also shows another problem within Athens's inclusion: the promotion of diverse events.
Most publicity for these events are usually in the papers, and that's it. After this, the event only gets the front page for being a success or just a small mention for just occurring. If Athens actually sponsored and promoted these events to the fullest with more media attention, these events would have even better turnout and support.
Remember how I said there should be more themed events? What if the Juneteenth weekend included a concert with local Black artists? For example, Athens recently hosted the Black Outside National Tour, which is excellent for entertainment and networking. Another event could be a “Festival of Lights” for Diwali, a traditional Indian holiday. We all know how beautiful Athens looks during the holiday season, just think about altering those colors for Diwali and adding delicious native cuisines to try.
Events like these would increase visibility of these cultures in Athens and make it a more progressive place for all. All in all, I believe Athens is on the right track towards more diversity and inclusion, but there is still much progress to be made.