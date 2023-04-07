There’s no such thing as “transgender ideology.” We’ve heard the phrase a lot recently, often followed by “think of the children” in the same breath. All across the country, politicians and legislators are enacting bans and restrictions on gender-affirming healthcare. They justify these measures by crying about the transgender ideology, a supposed epidemic corrupting our youth. There’s no ideology. There are only trans people.
These cries echo the fear of the “gay agenda.” It’s the same song, different targeted community, and they can’t even be bothered to change all of the words. Think of the children. Which children? Many of these healthcare bans carve out convenient exceptions to allow “corrective” surgeries on intersex children, those who are born with both female and male biological traits, which isn’t medically necessary but often damaging and traumatic. Who’s thinking about them?
I could pull out any number of medical studies and statistics to validate my existence and defend my younger trans siblings. Several studies have found the rate of detransitioning, or the rate that youth regret altering their gender, to be around 1%. But even within that 1%, most of them detransition because of factors like financial difficulties or a lack of social support, and many end up resuming their transition later in life. Among those that do realize transitioning isn’t for them, many of them express that they still don’t regret the experience.
I could make those arguments, but I’ve seen too many friends and allies repeat the statistics until they turned blue in the face. I won’t waste my time. For the people who care, those studies and more are only a quick internet search away. Those arguments have been made again and again, by people more qualified than me. Instead, I want to illuminate the human side of this issue.
My story isn’t uncommon in the trans community. When I was growing up, I knew I was different, even before I had the vocabulary to explain it. Recently, one of my cousins pulled me aside and told me that I was a miserable little kid. He didn’t understand my transition at first, but when he saw me, he realized it didn’t matter. He didn’t have to understand because he could see how much happier I was.
Perhaps I would’ve been a happier child if I’d had access to gender-affirming care or at least been allowed to cut my hair and use a different name. Puberty was even worse for me than others, and puberty blockers would’ve saved me so much pain. Even if I’d turned out to be wrong, the effects are reversible. I suffered so much unnecessarily, and these laws mean that many more children will continue suffering too.
We, as trans people, are not mutilating bodies. I’m participating in the hallowed and human act of creation. As Michelangelo coaxed sculptures from stone, I’m making my body my own so that it actually matches who I am as a person. I’m not an ideology or an epidemic. I’m a son, a brother, an uncle and a boyfriend. I was a little boy once, too.
Even if you think the restrictions on healthcare for minors aren’t an issue, I need you to understand that it won’t stop there. States are already expanding on their restrictions, now focusing on patients over the age of 18. The Texas State House is considering a bill that could jail doctors for providing gender-affirming care — or even referring them to another provider — to those under 26. This was never about protecting children. The people writing these laws want everyone like me eradicated, and they will not stop there.
Being transgender right now feels like being a canary in a coal mine. I’ll die before I let anyone force me to be something I’m not. My life is my own, and my body is my own. I have the right to live authentically and be happy. I’m prepared to go down singing. If they silence me, who will take up my song? Will you?