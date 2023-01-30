An unexpected visit by my drunk friend at midnight started it all. He wanted to get cocaine. We’d done this before, so I agreed. We found a dealer someone else told us to trust. I wasn’t worried about doing a line. I’d done it before. But this time, something wasn’t right. I trusted my friend, though, and he’d help me — but he didn’t.
He took no action. He did not call 911 or attempt CPR.
Why am I telling you the tragic story about my son Feeney, a University of Georgia alum?
Because unlike his friend, you can be someone else’s second chance.
Like most young people, Feeney believed he was invincible. Mortality was just a word. A bad decision could be reversed — until that one night it couldn't be. When 911 was finally called, the emergency medical technicians were able to restart Feeney's heart, but it was too late. Too much time had passed without oxygen to his brain. At the hospital, he was declared brain dead.
During his thirty-three years on this Earth, Feeney embraced his own life and everyone that was a part of it. His trademark stance in pictures was with arms flung open wide and an exuberant grin on his face. He excelled at playing baseball. He was goofy, athletic, a storyteller and writer, big-hearted and loyal. He loved his DAWGS and the Atlanta Braves with boundless passion. A big dude, his booming laugh filled the room. He pushed boundaries and lived on the edge.
In one night, we lost this vibrant life. Feeney could have had a fighting chance at surviving if immediate action had been taken to save him by calling 911. The 911 dispatcher would have instructed Feeney’s friend on the next steps, which in his case would have been immediately administering CPR until help arrived.
You may think that calling 911 is the last resort. Perhaps if you wait a bit before calling, your friend will sleep it off and be okay. Or, you may believe calling 911 while intoxicated, high or in possession of illegal drugs will result in being arrested, so out of fear of incrimination you take no action. Peer pressure may also counter your first reaction to call for help, and you do nothing for fear of becoming an outcast among your friend group.
However, waiting to call 911 allows precious minutes to tick by — minutes that can be the last for the one in distress. By overcoming your hesitation and making that call, you give someone a second chance at life.
If you fear arrest, suspension or expulsion by calling 911, remember that life is prioritized over law, thanks to the Good Samaritan Law and the Georgia 9-1-1 Medical Amnesty Law.
The Good Samaritan Law protects any person from civil litigation "who in good faith renders emergency care at the scene of an accident or emergency to the victim or victims thereof without making any charge."
The Georgia 9-1-1 Medical Amnesty Law provides individuals in need of care from a drug overdose limited immunity from prosecution if they are in possession of certain drugs and drug paraphernalia. It also provides limited immunity for the individuals who seek medical care in good faith for a person experiencing an overdose.
UGA’s Responsible Action Protocol supports students who take action to save a life. According to the protocol, “students are encouraged to make responsible decisions in life-threatening situations that result from alcohol and/or other drug abuse and to seek medical attention for someone who is in danger because of intoxication.”
You can be proactive in saving a life by learning CPR, placing the person in the rescue position and having and knowing how to administer NARCAN for an opioid overdose.
But what is the first step in saving a friend’s life? CALL 911. The 911 dispatcher will walk you through actions from there.
Learn more about being someone’s second chance by visiting The Feeney Legacy Project website.