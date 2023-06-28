Hacking incidents have grown nearly fivefold with an increase in virtual learning. Educational institutions such as the University of Georgia are targets for sophisticated cyberattacks, and the overall security landscape changes by day.
According to a 2022 Microsoft report 55% of all nation-state threat activity alerts were registered in the United States, with 14% of the targets being schools and universities. This means one in four cyberattacks in America target the educational sector.
In 2016, the University of Georgia was hit by a severe Distributed-Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack. Officials found no evidence of compromised systems or data maintained by UGA, but this is a clear sign that cyber awareness should be a topic of discussion.
In 2022, DDoS activity skyrocketed in complexity and frequency due to DDoS-for-hire services, with 54% of the attacks targeting the United States. But there’s also a silver lining, as Microsoft mitigated approximately 1,955 attacks per day, a 40% increase compared to the year prior. Still, the threat remains constant, and cities like Athens need to be vigilant.
According to the IC3Report stats, Georgia is in the top 10 states when it comes to the number of online fraud victims, with 13,415 victims over the past three years. Georgia is also in fifth place for monetary losses, with a figure of $322,638,566.
Older devices are more vulnerable to attacks due to app support considerations. The benefit of having the latest operating system and a newer device is the hardware and software work seemingly better together, and security measures are preconfigured by default.
The golden rule is to never open emails and attachments from senders you do not know. Many people become victims of fraud when clicking on links in these emails. Email spam filters have considerably evolved over the years, but some hackers may bypass them. This is a common attack used by phishing or ransomware actors who try to infect your computer and other devices. These phishing hackers target your passwords, bank accounts or even something as simple as your photos and videos to use as leverage.
Don’t install software or download any files from untrusted sources. Frequently, these are the source of infection for your PC that will lead to data and identity theft. Think of it this way, 98% of attacks can be mitigated by basic security hygiene practices. Keep your hardware & software up to date, use modern anti-malware, enable multi factor authentication, apply zero-trust principles and protect your data.
We live in a world where good cyber hygiene practices need to become the rule for all online activity to reduce the risks of cyberattacks. The call for Windows hardening techniques is a global topic, not just for UGA and its proud-standing community. It’s only a matter of understanding the risks and applying the proper methods to keep our computer data and identity safe.