Close your eyes and picture this country I am about to describe. This country and its neighbors claim sites of religious significance. Sitting at the intersection of several great empires, this country and its neighbors weave rich cultural, linguistic and, my favorite, culinary tapestries. More relevant to policymakers and average consumers, one of these particular countries is one of the most oil-rich places in the world.
Where do you think I’m referring to? Saudi Arabia? Iraq? Iran? If you’ve followed the news or United States foreign policy at any point in the past 20 years, those countries are probably the first that come to mind. However, I’m actually referring to Azerbaijan. A small former Soviet country that, along with Armenia and Georgia (the other Georgia), make up a region known as the Caucasus.
Despite a large Armenian diaspora in the U.S., American foreign policy toward the region has been severely lacking. While the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and European Union have expanded to include most of the former Soviet states in Eastern Europe, these three countries have largely been neglected. This is in spite of the fact that all three, especially Georgia, face a threat from their larger neighbor to the north.
Yet, for policymakers on both sides of the aisle, a renewed focus on the Caucasus presents the U.S. with an opportunity. While Russian troops sit in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region as peacekeepers, the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan shows no signs of being resolved. Just as former President Bill Clinton seized the moment of the end of the Cold War to negotiate the Good Friday Agreement, which ended violent political turmoil called the Troubles in Northern Ireland, so too can President Joe Biden earn a foreign policy win by bringing some semblance of a just and lasting peace in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Furthermore, peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan would help the administration domestically as well. According to Name Census, there are around 300,000 Armenians who reside in the U.S. While it’s likely too late to help in the midterms, engaging the Armenian-American community in the peace process, similar to Clinton’s outreach to the Irish community during Good Friday, can likely help Democratic turnout in strongholds such as California and New Jersey while also helping his re-election chances in swing states such as Michigan.
As previously mentioned, Azerbaijan is extremely endowed with oil. With gas prices increasing and Russian President Vladimir Putin looking to cut off Russian energy to Europe, engaging Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, can help lower energy prices while also helping to wean off of Russian oil. With regards to Georgia, more engagement in the region can help reassure our allies and partners in Europe and Central Asia who – like Georgia – face the threat of having their Russian-speaking areas annexed in a manner similar to what is ongoing in Ukraine.
Russia’s international prestige is at a low and with more Russian troops possibly needed for Moscow to achieve its aims in Ukraine, it's possible that Moscow may elect to scale back its “peace-keeping” forces and engagement in the region. The proverbial iron is scorching hot and the time to strike is now. The US needs to engage heavily.