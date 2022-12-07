College campuses across America are buzzing with college students in the middle of their fall semesters. The leaves are changing color, college football season is in full swing, classes are equidistant between midterms and finals and students eagerly await the upcoming weekend.
The conversations I share with my friends and peers on campus, as well as friends of mine from home, echo much of the same topics. We’ll talk about how our classes are going, what we were up to last weekend, how we could’ve done better on that one exam, or what our score predictions are for the upcoming football games. These conversations maintain their easygoing and high spirits until a particular question arises: “So, are you going to vote?”
You see, among all else occurring in the lives of college students is the upcoming midterm elections, one of the most important electionsin recent history. As a political science major, I am inundated with information regarding the policy positions of candidates on the ballot, polls offering possible insight into election results and an amassing of quantitative data to track forecasts and potential turnout.
However, my understanding of the midterm election and its immense importance is not the status quo when it comes to my peers. In fact, when I ask about their plans to vote, the most common responses I receive are: “I don’t know yet,” or “I don’t think I will,” or even “how do I vote and who’s running?” Upon hearing these answers I stand there, quite concerned and frankly, rather confused.
I had assumed that everyone recognized the importance of the upcoming election and knew how to participate, but I had never questioned the possibility that there is not a unanimous understanding of these processes.
It was in the wake of this confusion that a curiosity emerged. One that had me determined to seek an answer to this question: Why is it that college students don’t vote, or at the very least, what is preventing them from doing so? I set out to research and ask questions, and my findings had me thoroughly convinced that something has to be done.
In recent years, there has been some optimism to soothe my immediate concerns. During the 2018 midterms, there was an increasefrom 19% in 2014 to 40% in terms of college student voter turnout. In the 2020 Presidential election, there was an increasefrom 52% in 2016 to 66% when it came to college students casting their ballots. Even still, these numbers are far from acceptable when looking at the importance of participating in elections, and there are several reasons that college student turnout in any election has yet to increase over two-thirds of the total college student population.
To begin with, being away at college (for the most part) means that you are not at home. I, for instance, live in New Jersey but attend school in Georgia; Therefore, I must request, fill out and mail in an absentee ballot if I want to vote from my hometown. While I am familiar with the process, many of my peers are not and lack the understanding required to ensure they are able to vote. Even college students who attend school in the state they reside lack the ability to leave campus and return to their home precincts, and many are unfamiliar with the alternative methods of casting their ballots.
College students alsolack knowledgeof their polling locations, the voter registration process, deadlines, forms and ID requirements. All of these factors are responsible for the unsatisfactory turnout rates of college students. But fear not. I believe this can be changed, and you should too.
There is much that can be done to combat these obstacles, and much of it begins right here on college campuses themselves. Although college campuses sometimes attempt to provide assistance to students regarding voter registration and participation, they are often unproductive, mundane and relatively invisible in campus life. Colleges can amend this and be active problem-solvers by engaging with students to foster a sense of urgency and encouragement to register to vote and subsequently participate in elections.
Efforts to register students can be utilized through departments in student life, with information regarding deadlines and how to check that you are properly registered mass-communicated to students through university wide-emails or on-campus locations. Furthermore, college campuses can facilitate the receiving and returns of absentee and mail-in ballots that students can request, thereby relieving any potential burden or hindrance on the part of the student. Colleges can even increase early voting locations present on campus. Student governments, clubs, greek life and athletic teams can even contribute efforts to rally peers and fellow classmates to get involved with casting their ballots.
This midterm election, there is much on the ballot that will have profound effects on college students. Back in June of this year, the Supreme Court’s decisionto overturn Roe v. Wade created anoutpourof condemnation and action from colleges across America, and college students took to protests and civic engagementsto make it known how they felt about it.
Additionally, recent efforts to challengeproposed student loan forgiveness programs strike at an important topic for college students. Other major issues that matter to college students such as climate change, accessible health care, affordable housing and the economy stand to be majorly impacted regardless of the outcome of this election.
The students on college campuses across America are this nation’s future leaders, policymakers, trailblazers, activists and protectors. Our voices are imperative and necessary to ensure that the will of the people is heard through our policymaking and representation. College students must step up to the challenge, and those in charge of our college campuses and academic institutions must ensure everything is being done to help make that happen.
I’ve responded to my friend’s hesitations or questions about participating in this election by offering to assist them in whatever they need to do to vote. And they have. And I’m proud of that. I want their voices to be heard because they deserve to be. Every vote matters and every voice matters.