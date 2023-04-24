Indifference. Annoyance. Exhaustion. For most of us, these words are closely associated with COVID-19, but others may have completely forgotten about the virus. Although we are in the third year of the pandemic, it does not mean we have reached the finish line.
The hard truth is that COVID-19 is still circulating in the United States. Since the start of 2023, the country is still experiencing several hundred thousand weekly cases and around a couple thousand deaths each week. Globally, rates have decreased overall, but there were significant increases in some particular areas. Not to mention, while the coronavirus continues to surge in the United States, another disease has made a concerning appearance: mpox, formerly known as monkeypox.
It is essential to understand that COVID-19 and mpox are two different viruses. While COVID-19 is a novel virus that spread widely across the world, mpox has been endemic in Central and West Africa. It was first discovered among a colony of monkeys in Copenhagen in 1958, but has likely been causing illnesses for thousands of years. Regarding routes of transmission, Covid-19 spreads through air droplets, is very contagious and may spread asymptomatically, while mpox spreads through close, prolonged physical contact and contact with contaminated materials.
However, these viruses are similar in terms of preventive measures such as vaccinations that provide long-term protection and prevent the spread. This makes it easier to manage the disease within the population and, importantly, can prevent deaths. One thing that COVID-19 taught us is the importance of vaccinating the groups of people at the highest risk of complications, making it imperative to support countries that do not have access to vaccines.
The prevalence of COVID-19 and mpox today is indicative of the continued apathy displayed toward the suffering of the most marginalized people. Despite the elevated press coverage in the West, mpox is not a new illness. The first case appeared in 1970. Soon after, new cases started appearing in various parts of Africa, but there was little international concern until the first mpox case occurred in the United States in 2003.
When encountering a communicable disease, physical distancing must be put in place. Unfortunately, this often creates an artificial barrier between communities. For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Asian Americans experienced increased rates of violence and discrimination due to misplaced fear over the origins of the pandemic. The presence of other stigmas may cause healthcare providers to mistreat their patients, which causes patients to lose trust in the healthcare system. Furthermore, this may lead to under-reporting of symptoms and is counterproductive when trying to understand and reduce the spread of the disease.
Similar forces may be seen surrounding mpox, as the misinformation that it can only infect gay men creates further stigma that influences who reports their symptoms.
As a community, it is important to expand the idea of engagement to the entire world. Diseases can spread from country to country and affect people disproportionately. Therefore, efforts to reduce outbreaks of infectious disease must always be a major concern.
We can no longer afford to work as independent countries; Instead, we must work together to ensure equal protections for everyone. The call to action embodies Partners in Health (PIH), a global health organization that is working to eradicate inequalities in healthcare around the world.
This year, to honor the life of Dr. Paul Farmer, the founder of PIH, advocates are working to pass the Paul Farmer Memorial Resolution. This resolution recognizes the duty of the Federal Government to adopt a 21st-century global health solidarity strategy and take action to address past and ongoing harms that undermine the health and well-being of people around the world.
To finally put an end to the dreaded coronavirus pandemic and prevent unprecedented events such as the mpox outbreak, our world must adopt a global health mindset. Our perspectives should be inclusive, emphasizing the idea of one world means one health. We must consider how past harms are still trickling into today’s healthcare. We need to turn the past words of indifference, annoyance and exhaustion into something better: awareness, community, and equity.