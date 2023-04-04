When asked to picture a college campus, many people think of tall brick buildings separated by grassy quads. These quads frequently feature students throwing a frisbee or playing spike ball. For students interested in a different type of hangout spot, tennis or basketball courts often serve as the answer. Unfortunately, the West Campus tennis and basketball courts will not be an option at the University of Georgia as they are being torn down.
For many years, three tennis courts and a couple basketball courts have stood next to the West Campus Parking Deck. Athletic spaces like these are important because they encourage exercise as well as help students meet and create a sense of community.
Research shows that students lead a more sedentary lifestyle once they get to college. Hours sitting in class combined with late nights spent studying causes many students to miss out on physical exercise.
Getting exercise is important, especially for college students. Not only does it benefit physical health, but it can also reduce stress and improve focus. Having easily accessible spaces like these tennis and basketball courts encourages students to exercise.
Athletic spaces are also important because they allow students to connect with one another. The West Campus courts were conveniently located next to some of the freshmen dorms. College can be a scary and lonely place for anyone, but especially freshmen. For my friends and I, it gave us the opportunity to relive our tennis glory days from high school.
The tennis courts also served another purpose for me. While training for a 5K race, I used the tennis courts as a place to run. The courts were flat, quiet and free from crosswalks, which made for an ideal spot to practice.
Unfortunately, these courts are now closed. For students interested in tennis, the only option will be the tennis courts located next to the Intramural Fields. Other sports such as basketball, volleyball and badminton are available in the Ramsey Student Center. However, these options are hard to access for students without a car, and even if they do, parking is very limited.
Athletic spaces such as tennis courts and campus quads provide many benefits to students. They give students the opportunity to spend time with friends and make new ones. They also give them the chance to exercise which helps to ease the stress that many college students face.
The West Campus courts are being converted into parking spaces. And while the new parking spots are intended to benefit students, they are being built at the expense of the courts. This is a decision which affects students and students’ voices should be heard. It is important for us to advocate for spaces like these so we can enjoy them for years to come.