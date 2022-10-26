In college, I drank to get drunk. I’m not the type of guy who can just have one beer. What is the point in that? I started drinking in high school and by the time I got to the University of Georgia in the fall of 1986, my tolerance had built up.
Arrogance, bitterness and rowdiness were trademarks of my drunkenness. I would pick fights with anyone who got in my way or said anything to me that I did not want to hear. I was a loose cannon that could explode at any minute, but I thought I was invincible.
Getting alcohol in Athens was easy. It was always around the residence halls when I was a freshman, which caused me to earn many nicknames from my drunken escapades.
On Saturday game days, I would wake up and drink beers before the game, drink liquor during the game and then have even more beers after the game, either celebrating a win or forgetting a loss — at least that’s what I would tell myself. I would pay for it on Sundays when I would sleep most of the day, then lay around all day wasting time over a hangover. I missed out on so many beautiful sunny days.
I did not study much, eventually became depressed and always had to apologize to my friends for my terrible behavior from the previous night’s shenanigans. My real friends enjoyed being with me more when I was not drinking. They did not have to worry about me like they did when I was drunk.
I was inspired to write this after meeting a freshman on campus a few weeks ago where I discussed my problems with alcohol and encouraged him to find alternatives to drinking. He would have been an inspiration to my younger self since he said he was not going to begin drinking and wanted to focus on school and his health. He encouraged me to become a mentor at UGA, and this might be the first step toward it.
I quit drinking over 25 years ago, and I’m amazed by how much better I feel when I go to a UGA football game or any social activity. Being sober, I can enjoy the sights, sounds and the game with a clear head. Having my wife by my side is the best. I missed out on watching a lot of great football games as a student. I was usually so drunk I could barely even follow the game. I would black out a lot after my drinking escapades, which only got worse after graduation.
UGA students need to understand that alcohol can prohibit you from reaching your true potential. I know that it did so with me. When I quit drinking, I felt like I decided to live again and knew I would not have to worry about angering people in an intoxicated state. Drinking made it easier for me to approach girls and fit in, but I learned that being happy with yourself is more important than what others think of you. I want to help young people understand this and that they can have fun without drinking.
When I drank, I lost control. I wound up in dangerous situations and was very lucky nothing bad happened to me. I encourage students to find alternatives to drinking.
You can go to the movies, concerts or local museums with friends. Try attending a football game without drinking. Start that new hobby you’ve been interested in such as rock climbing or learning to play guitar. Volunteer — there are so many opportunities throughout the UGA and Athens community like becoming a coach for a youth sports team. Also, find a sober group of friends. You will be amazed at how much better you feel without drinking, and use the money you save to take a dream vacation.
Don’t let alcohol steal your hopes, your dreams and your future.
To quote Robin Williams in his role in “Dead Poets Society,” one of my favorite movies, “Carpe, carpe diem, seize the day, make your lives extraordinary.” Don’t let something so trivial as alcohol hinder you from making your own life extraordinary.