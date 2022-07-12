Have you ever noticed how Greek life attracts people from similar backgrounds, creating an overall sense of homogeneity? Have you ever questioned why or how this homogeneity is created and repeated? In particular, why are there not more low-income individuals in Greek life?
At the University of Georgia, Greek life dominates social life. If you drive just minutes off the heart of campus, you’ll see dozens of fraternity and sorority houses off of Milledge Avenue. Cars, backpacks and keychains are littered with Panhellenic paraphernalia. While social life exists outside of Greek life, there is no denying its dominance and power within the student body at UGA.
“Does financial status affect how one participates in Greek life?” After gathering observations from an interview, I found that economic status and social class has restricted access to not only enter Greek life but also maintain appearances after joining. Furthermore, having a different family background from other Greek life members creates additional stress and pressure on low-income individuals.
My interviewee was a junior at UGA and has been a part of a sorority for over a year. She is a member of a separate prominent club at UGA and also works a desk job. Her parents are involved with her finances and provide support for “essentials” such as rent, groceries and gas, but she is responsible for all of her leisure spending and utilities.
She described herself as middle class, but she lives in a relatively upstanding and respectable apartment and is able to pay for Greek life. Despite her huge financial and time commitments, she only works 13 hours a week at most, sometimes only eight.
The interviewee admitted that she would “not be able to afford” Greek life if her parents did not help with her dues. This financial assistance lowered her stress and encouraged her to join Greek life.
Unfortunately, additional events and expenses cause her stress and she is even thinking of dropping out of her sorority entirely due to these monetary expectations. She admits to feeling “discouraged” to participate in events where she could otherwise enjoy time with her friends due to pressure to not only pay for the event itself but also to buy new clothes.
This past April, she missed her sorority formal. “I just don't want to pay for it this time, so I just decided to not sign up for it."
“[If or when] I [miss] specific events, I would feel bad because it's like, I’m a part of this sorority, but I am not [really] a part of this sorority,” she said. “Which is why I'm thinking of dropping.”
Her family’s financial help is what has allowed her to participate at all. Greek life’s economic expectations and monetary pressures appear to bar members who cannot maintain the financial commitments it requires, demonstrating how happiness within Greek life hinges upon one’s economic status. Someone who comes from a family with a lower financial background may struggle to even join Greek life.
Low-income individuals face even more barriers to entry than my interviewee. According to the interviewee, most girls in Greek life are wearing Lululemon or other expensive name brands. This flaunting of status symbols and money may be intimidating or hurtful to new members who may not have access to those material status symbols.
Most notably, when asked if Greek life is economically feasible for most students including low-income students, she claims that “no, I don’t [think it is attainable], especially if you’re already acquiring a substantial amount of loans. If you don’t have Zell or ... scholarships from other places, then [Greek life] is just so far out of reach.”
However, the struggle for low-income students to participate in Greek life may lead to those who are able to join a chapter feeling even more rewarded and satisfied.
Overall, Greek life is most realistically attainable for those who come from higher echelons of the social class hierarchy. Without parental support and access to status symbols, low-income students will be barred from entry due to inability to pay large fees or from feeling as though they do not fit in.
While Greek life may be more fulfilling for a lower-income student as they had to work harder to earn their place, one has to beg the question of if the added stress to keep up in the competitive social environment could ever even allow for a low-income student to come close to joining, let alone scrape up the resources needed to maintain their membership as the continued requests for more fee payments bang on the narrowly opened door.
As an organization that domineers over social life at UGA as prepotent as it is, one has to wonder how many low-income students have been left out or turned away due to the monetarily fueled foundations upon which Greek Life depends on to run.