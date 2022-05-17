I moved out of Venezuela when I was 17 years old to do my senior year of high school in Boston. Moving out of my home was rough, but I knew it was the right decision for me. The true challenge for me the first year was the seasonal depression. My country has summer weather all year round, so the cold and snow took a toll on me. When looking at my four top university choices, I picked the University of Georgia because of the weather — it had the warmest weather out of all the schools I applied to. This is not the most common answer UGA students give whenever they get asked why they chose this school, but I can say now I wouldn’t change my decision for the world.
When arriving at UGA, international students go through a week-long orientation where International Student Life prepares you as much as they can for your time in Georgia. I remember on a trip to class from Building 1516, I knew more about the bus system than my roommate because we had a session to teach us how to navigate it. I loved orientation so much that I became an orientation leader the following summer. I got to meet other international students from so many different countries, all of them with pretty unique stories.
Being an international student is an extraordinary experience, but it also comes with a lot of challenges. From worrying about visa paperwork, to the language, to the tuition, to the cultural shock, it can get very tough. For me, homesickness was the biggest difficulty. I am very close with my family and where I come from, so being away from home was heartbreaking. I didn’t get to go home for four years because my passport expired, and getting a new Venezuelan passport is complicated.
Thankfully, I got to feel close to home through many things. I met a lot of different people and made some amazing friends. They became my home away from home and made my time at UGA special. Freshman year was the toughest because I was getting used to a new, strange place and was when I missed my family the most. I remember my friends drove me to Lawrenceville so I could get some Venezuelan food and feel at home for just a second. All the friends that I have made throughout these years are what made my experience at Georgia what it was.
The Hispanic Student Association also provided me with a home away from home. It gave me, and all the other Latinx students on campus, a safe place to celebrate and honor our culture. I got to feel closer to home in class, through my wonderful professor, Carolina Acosta-Alzuru, who is from Venezuela too. I found bits and pieces of home through many parts of my experiences at UGA, from meeting other Venezuelan students on campus, seeing my flag at Tate, to dancing to Oscar D’León in my ballroom foundations class.
I also got to educate people about the dictatorship in Venezuela and just general things about my culture, which in my opinion, is the best in the world. I have met people who thought Thanksgiving was a worldwide holiday and were concerned I wasn’t flying home for it, people who thought Venezuela was a city in Spain and others who wondered if Venezuela had a McDonald’s. I have met people who were extremely aware of what is going on in Venezuela, and it warmed my heart that they were concerned about my country. At the same time, I have also gotten to know a lot about the culture in the United States. I have watched American football (even though I still don’t get it), I have celebrated Thanksgiving and the 4th of July, tailgated, moshed, gone on hikes and my favorite — made s’mores over a campfire.
Getting to go to college at UGA was an incredible experience — there were a lot of ups and downs, but it was still the best four years of my life so far. I am thankful that my parents were able to allow me to study and get to live in a different country. I am thankful to all the people who made my stay at UGA a wonderful one, the experience of an international student is defined by the people they meet. And now I’m ready to face the next big challenge as an international student — finding a job.