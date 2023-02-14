Today is Valentine’s Day, and many of us are scrolling through our contacts to find someone to send a “be my Valentine'' text to. While you might feel lonely when your roommate receives flowers and chocolates delivered from a long-distance partner, no Valentine’s date is worth disregarding obvious red flags.
The holiday might market red as the color of love, but we all know what red really means: stop. Do not let the lust in the air trick you into texting the person who chews with their mouth open, smells terrible or thinks ‘coronavirus’ secretly means ‘heart attack virus’ in Latin.
Treating restaurant servers poorly
It is common practice to say please and thank you when someone does even the smallest act of kindness or respect. However, some people need to remember this basic courtesy as soon as they enter a restaurant. If you have ever been with someone who treats servers poorly, you know this secondhand embarrassment all too well.
You do not deserve to feel embarrassed because of your date on Valentine’s Day. If you find yourself with someone who disrespects anyone, share the book “How To Be a Decent Human Being” with your date before you go. Some people really do need a refresher on what is considered basic human decency.
Believing fake news
We all know one person that believes everything they read on the internet, and all of us have been privy to or witnessed one of the “I wish I could simply be anywhere but here” conversations around your great aunt’s dining room table. However, there is nothing romantic about starting a conversation based on something outrageous and false.
If you find yourself in this position this Valentine’s Day, the News Literacy Project has your back. Instead of rolling your eyes and brushing off the out-of-pocket comment, use RumorGuard to fact-check your date. RumorGuard is a search engine created by NLP to help people recognize misinformation and has fact-checked many viral rumors. Instead of getting up to use the bathroom and not coming back, show your date the facts on RumorGuard, and tell them to call you once they get their facts straight.
Anger Issues
There is nothing less attractive than someone with anger issues. Someone could have something in their teeth, eat their boogers and wear clothes that don’t match, but nothing is worse than those with anger-management issues, which should be an immediate block. We are at a time when understanding and being aware of our anger issues should be the standard, especially in public.
With an angry date, you might not be able to take your date out to dinner just yet, but stay in the comfort of your own home and watch a great movie like Inside Out, a child-friendly movie on the importance of controlling your emotions. Dinner dates can be stressful anyways, so suggesting a movie date is a great alternative and may even be educational for those lacking fundamental emotional control.
Using cell phones at dinner
Imagine you have just finished pouring your heart out on a date, only to see your partner on their phone not paying any attention. Nothing hurts worse than the realization that all your words have simply been ignored. Don’t let this happen to you on Valentine’s Day.
If you catch your date on their phone during dinner, introduce them to Apple’s revolutionary setting — Do Not Disturb — or suggest they leave their phone in the car next time. Feeling unheard is something that even our Founding Fathers did not want us to experience, hence the First Amendment. Your partner will thank you for helping them learn how to be present and will also be appreciative of the United States History brush up.
This Valentine’s Day, remember that sometimes a night alone is better than having a date leave you with an awkward goodbye and desire to ghost, or worse, one of those awkward “do-we-hug-or-handshake?”-type goodbyes. Red flags are not always right in front of you, but if you are getting caught up with all the love in the air, use these tips to navigate the rough date ahead.