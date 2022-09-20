Georgia is one of 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, but things will hopefully be changing.
Medicaid is a standard option used to pay for substance use treatment along with private health insurance.
However, many families do not have the necessary health insurance to alleviate some of the financial burdens when paying for drug rehabilitation. It is estimated that 1.4 million Georgians do not have health insurance, making the uninsured rate in the state 13.7%.
Residents of the state have been advocating to close the insurance coverage gap to help strengthen mental health and addiction treatment services. But unfortunately for some Georgians, when in need of drug rehab, the first option is usually health insurance.
There are over 200 substance use treatment centers in the state and over 130 accept Medicaid while over 130 take private health insurance according to SAMHSA. According to the Georgia Budget & Policy Institute, it is estimated that 25% of uninsured Georgians who would qualify for Medicaid expansion coverage struggle with mental health and addiction issues.
“This becomes a common obstacle that many individuals and families face when searching for drug rehab,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org. “Health insurance alleviates a significant amount of the cost for detox, outpatient care and even inpatient treatment, but there are other options to explore.”
Health insurance is not the only option. Low-cost and free drug rehab exists, and programs receive funding to make this available. Some drug rehab centers offer financing, grants and scholarships through SAMHSA, subsidized coverage and sliding fee scales. When all else fails, those needing care may have to opt for fundraising from friends and family.
To ensure that all Georgians can access the care that they need, closing the Medicaid gap would be an excellent place to begin. States that closed their coverage gap and expanded treatment services saw significant increases in Medicaid beneficiaries using drug and alcohol rehab. Kentucky, which expanded Medicaid in 2014, saw a 15% increase in inpatient treatment admissions and 700% increase in substance use treatment services.
Access to expanded Medicaid is important for communities across the state. As the state struggles with increased fentanyl deaths, prescription opioid addiction and heroin, access to adequate drug rehab has never been more critical.
Since 2001, drug overdose deaths and opioid-related overdose deaths have steadily increased, killing more Americans than fatal motor accidents and gun deaths combined. According to a study by the University of Georgia, 71 counties in Georgia lack access to a nearby methadone clinic, which helps people quit addictions to drugs such as heroin, oxycodone and fentanyl.
The expanded Medicaid coverage opens more doors and increases access to more treatment options. However, never rule anything out. Families should explore any other financial avenues to seek help for substance abuse. Until Medicaid access is expanded, we must help those that are struggling find different avenues for recovery – families, friends and humanity altogether depend on it.