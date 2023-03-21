Following the closure of Atlanta Medical Center in November 2022, the nearest major hospital in the southwest Atlanta area is either Grady Memorial Hospital or Emory University Hospital, with Grady becoming the city’s only Level 1 trauma center. This means that residents must travel farther to receive necessary healthcare. During emergencies, those extra minutes spent could be the difference between life and death.
Closing the hospital also left behind a community of 200,000 uninsured individuals living in Fulton and DeKalb counties alone, and the closure of nearby clinics and offices are estimated to affect 10,000 people. If healthcare is supposed to serve and improve the wellbeing of people, regardless of severity or class, why would Wellstar Health System, who ran the Atlanta Medical Center and clinics surrounding it, pull out of a community so heavily dependent on its services?
The answer lies in the affordability and accessibility of healthcare in America and how we treat healthcare in America as a privilege and not a right.
Hospitals owned by Wellstar do not profit from the uninsured. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “such care is expensive for hospitals to provide, as it is not well reimbursed by insurance companies or often happens with patients who have no insurance at all.”
Socioeconomic status is one of the many social determinants of health that can impact the quality of care that people receive. With many of the uninsured residents not being able to afford healthcare on their own, this creates a large gap in health status accessibility for the many in Georgia that are underinsured. Fortunately, there are community initiatives that aim to reduce this gap.
Mayor Andre Dickens has advocated for greater healthcare access and has created a website and app called MyHealthATL which allows individuals to find the nearest healthcare facilities. This is an effective option to expand accessibility to Atlantans searching for affordable healthcare; however, it is not a real solution to the issue of healthcare inequality.
Some speculate Wellstar’s motives since it is a for-profit healthcare system. If executives see no profitable reason to keep open specific locations, especially those that are in low-income neighborhoods, then those hospitals will close despite being necessary for the health of communities in need.
As we cannot depend on privatized healthcare, it is imperative that the government expand Medicaid, which can expand coverage and reduce healthcare disparities experienced by different socioeconomic groups. We call upon the newly re-elected Sen. Raphael Warnock, Sen. Jon Ossoff and Gov. Brian Kemp to invest not only in the expansion of Grady as it deals with the influx of patients but also in more options to access affordable medical care. The healthcare inequality gap between communities cannot continue to grow.
Show your support by calling your local representative and pushing them to expand Medicaid in the state. If outside of Georgia, you can still support national access to equitable healthcare by encouraging your own representatives to expand Medicaid nationwide and push for the Paul Farmer Memorial Resolution, which calls for radical re-imagining of the healthcare system in the United States and our global health system at large.