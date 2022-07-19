With all the news flooding our nation of current and continued Southeastern Conference expansion, I am surprised that nobody mentions the possibility of the Georgia Institute of Technology being a future member of the SEC. As a proud University of Georgia alum, and proud of the state of Georgia, it would be greatly beneficial to our state if our fellow brothers and sisters at Georgia Tech also became part of the SEC.
There is no doubt that the SEC is the premier football conference in college athletics. From a compilation of Forbes figures for the 2021-2022 academic year, out of the 25 richest programs in the country, 10 of them are members of the SEC. Texas A&M University and the University of Texas shared first place. Readers need not be reminded that Texas and Oklahoma, which ranked sixth, will both be on the gridiron competing as SEC members soon!
States with founding members of the SEC, such as Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee, already have two schools each in the SEC, so why can’t Georgia have two? Recall that Georgia Tech was a founding member of the SEC from 1932 to 1964.
And we should treat Georgia Tech as we all treat our own younger siblings.
Georgia Tech should be supported, encouraged and welcomed with open arms to return home to the SEC. In every article that I have read in the last few weeks, several colleges have been suggested, some repeatedly, as possible additions to the SEC. The common theme in all of these articles is that none of them mentioned Georgia Tech as a possible candidate for SEC expansion; one even rejected them as an addition.
This is where UGA and the state of Georgia should use whatever influence they have to support Georgia Tech as an addition.
When the Atlantic Coast Conference expanded in 2004, the state of Virginia and the University of Virginia both strongly lobbied for Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University to be included in the ACC. The Big East, which was then home to Virginia Tech, was imploding, and the state of Virginia and UVA did the right thing in helping their siblings sit at the high table.
Georgia is located right in the center of the SEC, and why can’t both the state and UGA lobby for our siblings in Atlanta, where the SEC Championship game is played every year, to also join the SEC? Georgia Tech is a fine institution, a member of the prestigious Association of American Universities (and hopefully UGA will be a member as well soon), and it has the distinct advantage of geographic location.
Additionally, Georgia Tech is located in Georgia which ranks third in the nation for blue-chip recruits, ensuring that Georgia Tech will be competitive in the SEC. UGA can’t get all the blue-chip recruits from our state, and I would rather them go to Georgia Tech than getting scooped up by our fiercest rivals.
UGA should only support the idea of adding second teams from any state if it also includes Georgia Tech in the equation. Such a move will ensure that we stand in solidarity with Georgia Tech, yet also adding more funds into the coffers of our great state of Georgia.