On Jan. 18, armed police swept through Weelaunee Forest in Atlanta to clear activists that were protesting a $90 million training facility for police and fire department personnel known as Cop City. When shots were fired into a closed tent, Manuel Paez Terán who went by Tortuguita during protests, a 26-year-old environmental activist, was killed. Police claimed self-defense, but according to incident reports and autopsy results released weeks later, police were found to have first discharged their weapons. In light of this, the Stop Cop City movement continues to grow against the American military-industrial complex that has turned against its own people.
Atlanta officials claim that the people’s movement to save the forest of Weelaunee from needless development is anything but the people of Atlanta — recall ex-mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ lie in the face of the 2020 protests, claiming “This is not Atlanta.” Just like the Black Lives Matter protesters, Stop Cop City is not a band of leftists hiding in the forest but the very community that the development will affect.
Nicknamed the “lungs of Atlanta” for its pollution-converting and flood-preventing nature, Weelaunee Forest rests on stolen land from the Muscogee Creek tribe. Blueprints for the proposed plan include an amphitheater, driving course, shooting range, and recreation of city blocks complete with stores, nightclubs and apartments.
This proposed facility is a far cry from the most basic demands of BLM — police training in de-escalation tactics, racial bias and sensitivity. If constructed, Cop City will be larger than any other similar facility proposed by the Atlanta Police Foundation, and the dangers of police militarization extend past Atlanta to cities across the U.S. that may use the facility or construct their own. Atlanta is, in effect, the guinea pig determining whether other cities and countries will build similar unwanted police training centers.
Many corporate supporters of Cop City such as UPS, Coca-Cola, Chick-fil-A, Norfolk Southern, Waffle House, Wells Fargo, and Amazon made insincere statements during the BLM protests yet have massively contributed to the funding of Cop City through the Atlanta Police Foundation. Locally-elected officials attempted to amass these funds to push through Cop City’s construction before the public had time to push back, only coming to light with information from community leaders demanding secret dealings regarding spaces directly affecting their neighborhoods be made public.
In the face of corporate gagging, all legal avenues from voting to demonstrations have failed. Cop City’s carefully calculated network of support — a cobweb of conflicts of interest between the blue wall of silence, money-hungry big businesses and greedy politicians — have sustained one manufactured lie after another.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation claimed that police shot Tortuguita in self defense after they fired a handgun at officers during the Jan. 18 shooting. However, body cam footage APD released three weeks later suggests friendly fire was to blame for the officer’s wound, and even more damningly, autopsy results suggest that Tortuguita was seated with both hands raised when police executed them in a shower of 14 bullets. APD states that they “are confident in [GBI’s] abilities to conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this incident,” but the results of the investigation suggest just the opposite.
Furthermore, APD manufactured their report of the protest on March 5 to confuse the public into believing the construction site burning and the peaceful, family-friendly music festival occurring over a mile away were one and the same. Only a fraction, around 150, of the 1,000 music festival attendees attended the construction site protest, but this did not stop the thunderheads of APD, GBI and Georgia State Patrol from raiding the festival. Most festival goers were confused as to why officers were even there, leading multiple Atlanta faith leaders to call out the violence used against its own citizens and call to stop the construction of Cop City.
“The increasing [use] of militarized weapons or access to those weapons, never produces more peace,” said Reverend Mekko Kernell during an interview with Rough Draft Atlanta. “It’s always going to produce more chaos, more harm and more violence, just like what you saw [Sunday] night."
Police utilized heavy-handed tactics on March 5 including tear gas, officers shouting “come forward with your hands up or you are going to get shot — I don’t know how else to put it, you’re going to get hit with a bullet” and entering a bouncy house assault-rifle first. and at a crowd of families linking arms around the stage and reminding the officers of the children present while chanting to, “let us go home, let us go home!”
Officers stopped festival goers, checked IDs and separated people into different groups, both local and out-of-state. Out-of-state protesters were then arrested at the festival, culminating in 23 non-Georgian protesters being charged with domestic terrorism with a severe lack of probable cause. Some of the so-called evidence was mud on arrestees’ shoes — who were in a forest at a music festival — and legal support phone numbers being written on arrestees’ arms, common during any mass protest. This allowed officers to publish a subsequent report filled with the faces of the “outside agitators” — a Cold War-era rhetoric technique that predictably makes headlines and misinforms citizens who receive the bulk of their information from APD sources.
After being labeled an outside agitator himself, Reverend Dr. Paul Smith wrote when joining the Selma march of 1965 that “no man is an outsider in this world because we all belong here…. ‘Outside agitators’ are necessary to stir the consciences of the people.” No one would argue that the Selma to Montgomery marches necessitated the attention and involvement of people nationwide, and Atlanta’s present-day protests are no different.
Even should police lawfully prove those arrested were the ones burning construction vehicles a mile away, domestic terrorism remains a grossly overblown charge. It’s a charge laden in irony: APD terrorizes those protesting Cop City and charges them with terrorism. 65 national and international organizations such as the Human Rights Watch and National Lawyers Guildhave rallied for the immediate dismissal of all trumped-up charges. But APD hasn’t listened yet, and they won’t start now.
Now more than ever, as APD attempts to clear the forest of protesters to leave its trees defenseless, we must vow that Cop City will never be built, not in Weelaunee People’s Park, not anywhere.
Weelaunee’s decentralized movement has banded strangers together for weeks and years to build beloved communities. Through planting trees and berry bushes, educating one another on food autonomies and organizing grassroots networks, and developing rich relationships and oneness in the face of oppression, Stop Cop City’s work demonstrates the possibility of breaking free from capitalistic monotony.
Without advocating any one political movement, Weelaunee has proven anarchy a fully fleshed reality, just as Woodstock and the Spanish Revolution exemplified key aspects of this social model as well. Every group discussion in Weelaunee centers on the creation and continuance of autonomous life, communal food sources and ecologically-mindful social structures.
In the words of an anonymous forest defender, “another world isn’t just possible — it’s happening.”
Before any lasting peace may be achieved, however, the Stop Cop City movement must reverse the current state system that militarized police against its own citizens. This gave rise to the construction of Cop City in the first place. We must not only use any available means to cause public and digital disruption of complacency such as transforming social media into platforms of social education and change, creating community gardens and forums to exchange food and information, marching, joining grassroots networks dedicated to charity and social justice, donating money and time to those networks and building Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of beloved communities. We will create a place that empowers one another and turns the tide against open militarization.
We must direct our eyes beyond our present obstacle — Cop City — and into the heart of racial and capital hierarchy, which causes these state-led attacks on Americans. To the soon-to-be-ex-mayor Andre Dickens, ex-mayor Bottoms and the APD’s corporate cronies, we are Atlanta.
In the words of our forest defenders, “we are nature defending itself. We are seeds, building our root systems. Alone we go fast, together we go far.” And in the words of our late friend and sibling Tortuguita, “Fear is the mind killer.”
Viva Tortuguita!