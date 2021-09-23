UGA mathematics professor Joseph Fu speaks to the crowd. Protestors gathered with signs and listened to speeches by UGA employees and students as well as medical professionals at Tate Plaza in Athens, Georgia, on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The UGA chapter of the United Campus Workers of Georgia, American Association of University Professors and Mask On USG organized the protest on UGA’s campus demanding an indoor mask mandate and a vaccine mandate or regular testing for those with exemptions. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)