Dear Dean Dorsey,
We are students in Dr. Fu’s Calculus III class. As we understand it, there have been lots of discussions at the administrative level regarding Dr. Fu’s mask requirement, as well as his desire to revert back to an online synchronous format, if the COVID-19 cases within the University of Georgia continue to rise at an uncontrollable rate. Without input from any of the students within Dr. Fu’s two classes, you threatened disciplinary action if he failed to comply with the University System of Georgia’s policy not requiring masking. So, knowing that Dr. Fu will not reverse course, we want to inform you of his students’ views on the matter.
Calculus is an undeniably difficult subject to learn, even without an ongoing pandemic. Particularly at this level of mathematics, it is important to have a professor who understands the material, is approachable and kind to students and genuinely cares about student success. Dr. Fu is that professor.
He begins each class by helping students go over the assigned homework problems and stays late if we have questions. When teaching, he strictly uses the chalkboard — drawing diagrams, displaying all the math, in the mold of an esteemed, old-school professor. He takes time to check our understanding, explaining everything he is doing without relying on the safety of a PowerPoint. That’s not to say he never uses his computer, since he usually responds to our emails within an hour, faster than most professors. He is, top to bottom, a good teacher, and up to the challenge of this difficult class. So when he tells us to put on a mask, we put on a mask.
Yes, everyone hates masks. They’re uncomfortable, particularly in the Georgia heat. But it’s a simple matter of keeping one another safe. One infected and unmasked person puts us all at risk in the classroom. Dr. Fu has only ever expressed his intent to keep us safe, and for that he has our sincere respect. Because the Board of Regents, the USG and the leadership at UGA do not seem to have the health and safety of the students as a top priority, we support Dr. Fu’s actions, which have become necessary only after all levels of leadership have failed.
This pandemic will continue to diminish our educational experience as long as the administration continues to let it run wild. We are old enough to understand that politics have become more important than the health and safety of students, yet we call on you to right this wrong — support not only Dr. Fu and his students but all the professors and students that are deeply worried about our dire situation and who are putting their lives and the lives of their family at risk.
Dr. Fu, trying to be as cautious and safe as possible, has made his expectations clear from day one concerning pandemic restrictions. Trying to keep all of us safe and comfortable while continuing to receive an excellent education is his goal, one which all of us share. Disciplining good professors trying to achieve this actively goes against the main mission of any university: to foster a safe and productive learning environment.
Lastly, we would like to make it clear that Dr. Fu does not know that we wrote this letter. After learning about his sustained and, unfortunately, independent efforts to move against the university to protect students, we decided we must show solidarity. While tenured faculty could most likely get away with challenging these rules with protection from the American Association of University Professors and other organizations, few have spoken out, which is exceptionally disappointing. If enough tenured faculty were to craft mandates, UGA could not possibly fire them all, at least not without serious imaging issues and problems hiring new faculty in the future.
Dr. Fu is a rare kind of professor. Don’t lose him.