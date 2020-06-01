Our hearts ache while watching George Floyd beg for water, beg to breathe, and beg for his life. A Minneapolis police officer without compassion kept his knee on George’s neck until he was dead.
In our own state of Georgia, Ahmaud Arbery was chased down in the streets like an animal and killed by white men who believed they had the authority to take a black man’s life. No criminal charges were filed until activists and concerned citizens put pressure on the Brunswick District Attorney’s Office.
Time after time, we see black people killed in America without justice. Nothing will change until we dismantle a racist, broken criminal justice system and get rid of those in power who keep their feet on our necks.
We know what needs to be done and we are asking you to join us in the fight for justice.
This Saturday, June 6th at 2 p.m., the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement (AADM) is organizing a peaceful, socially-distanced demonstration, advocating for Justice for Black Lives. We will gather in front of Athens’ City Hall to call on our leaders and our community to stand up for what is right and demand justice for the black lives we have unjustly lost and demand an end to extrajudicial killings of black people.
We share our pain and frustration with the world as we demand clear, tangible change to the racist policies embedded in our criminal justice system.
What policy changes are we demanding?
- The adoption of H.B. 426, an LGBTQ-inclusive, bipartisan hate crimes bill in Georgia, one of four states in the United States without hate crimes law.
- The passage of H.B. 636, The Use of Force Act, a bill that requires all state and local law enforcement departments to create a ‘use of force’ database that is accessible by the public.
- The repeal of Georgia Citizen’s Arrest Law that is being claimed as a defense in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
We are experienced organizers, but protesting for change amidst a pandemic is new to us. The safety and well-being of our community must be our utmost priority. As black Americans continue to die from COVID-19 at disproportionate rates, we must consider our own health and those of our loved ones.
Please wear your mask and maintain six feet of distance between yourself and other protesters at all times. If you do not have a mask, AADM will be handing out masks to anyone who needs one.
To our non-black allies, we welcome your support and your outrage. We ask for your understanding and your willingness to listen and follow the black community leaders agitating for change. The burden of progress should not fall solely on our shoulders. Educate yourself on deescalation tactics, anti-racist initiatives, and your own implicit biases. Find your non-black loved ones and work to educate them, as well. Call on your community leaders and legislators for change and invest in black-owned businesses.
Thoughts, prayers, and apologies will not bring back innocent lives and will not protect us and our children. We need justice and an end to the systemic racism that perpetuates white supremacy and enables police brutality. To choose silence is to choose the side of the oppressor. Join us in demanding justice for black lives now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.