Growing up, I always thought one of the greatest markers of success was to own a home. I’ve dreamed of someday having a house where I could start and grow a family, have everyone over for holidays, birthdays or big games. I’ve dreamed of a place I could work to make my own and eventually pass down to my children with the hope of building generational wealth — something that has long been denied to countless Black families and other historically-marginalized communities.
Unfortunately, for too many people in my generation, this is a dream that feels increasingly out of reach. No matter how hard we hustle, how much we try to save, the carrot of homeownership that motivated me to work so hard throughout my adolescence and young adulthood just keeps getting pulled farther and farther away. The rise in housing costs far outpaces wage increases, and when rent prices are through the roof, the notion of gradually saving enough for a down payment feels downright impossible.
The current reality is that too many working families simply cannot find safe and affordable homes to buy or rent. According to HouseATL, 80% of Atlanta households spend over 45% of their income on housing and transportation, while the Department of Housing and Urban Development recommends spending 30% of income on such expenses. This is not sustainable for Georgia families, but this isn’t just an Atlanta problem.
Across urban, suburban and rural communities, Georgia families are struggling to keep a roof over their heads. Developers and investors are buying up properties and driving up costs as a result. Evictions also continue to rise across the state, leading to skyrocketing homelessness rates.
Shelter is one of the most basic of requirements. For far too many Georgians, they are days away from eviction, foreclosure or worse. Often the families facing eviction are enduring dangerous living conditions. Instead of receiving help, they face homelessness. The ripple effect of our current housing crisis is far-reaching and impacts everything from our economy to education to public safety. When Georgians cannot find affordable housing, businesses lose access to employees, children lose critical learning time by being shuffled from school to school and our communities become less safe.
Some might say this is a problem nationwide, and not unique to Georgia, but Georgia ranks sixth in the nation for highest risk of eviction, according to AdvisorSmith. Georgians deserve stable, safe and affordable housing. Full stop.
Despite this, for almost four years our current governor has failed to address the impact that our affordable housing crisis has on education, crime and the economy. As Georgians struggle to make ends meet, Gov. Brian Kemp and the Republican Party have refused to act to protect hardworking families from slumlords and predatory lenders. Kemp refuses to invest in holistic statewide housing solutions or take action to remedy our broken housing infrastructure — even when given federal funding to do so.
Kemp continues to sit on $450 million in federal funds to stop evictions, and has stood idly by as out-of-state corporate developers and foreign investors scoop up properties and hike housing costs — blocking Georgians from homeownership and forcing vulnerable families onto the streets.
Again and again, our current governor chooses to prioritize the wealthy and corporations over our families and future.
One thing is clear: Georgians need a governor who understands the severity of our state’s housing crisis, especially as it impacts families of every background. From Athens to Atlanta to Valdosta, Georgians cannot continue to struggle under Kemp. We deserve a leader who is committed to helping our families keep a roof over our heads and food on the table. Stacey Abrams is the only candidate who recognizes this fact and has a comprehensive plan to address Georgia’s housing crisis. Her plan ensures families of all income levels can live in decent and secure housing without raising a dollar in taxes, much better than the plan — or lack thereof — of her opponent.
Abrams has a plan to support first-time homeowners through affordable financing, down payment assistance, closing cost assistance and home-buyer education. She has also pledged to prohibit housing discrimination based on source of income, empower local governments to protect homeowners and tenants and fund the Affordable Housing Trust Fund at over ten times the current level.
With Abrams as governor, the dream held by so many Georgians like myself — the dream of working hard, saving wisely and someday owning a home to pass down to our families — can actually become a reality.