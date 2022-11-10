Remember how terrifying the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic were? Back then, it felt like the world was ending. I remember spending many late nights in February 2020 combing the internet for information about the novel virus. I remember my fear growing, slowly but surely, as reports of the nature of the virus trickled out of China, and it was revealed to be both deadly and highly contagious.
Then, there were those unverifiable, dystopian videos passed around the internet, showing men in hazmat suits spraying disinfectant through entire offices or the doors of apartment buildings being welded shut. I was worried a similar fate for the United States was lurking on the horizon.
Unfortunately, it only got worse: On Feb. 21, 2020, parts of Italy began to lock down. I remember looking at the local news channel every night, only to see the anchors smiling at the camera saying that there really was nothing to worry about — no way something like this could come to the U.S.
But come it did, and case counts rose in New York and on the West Coast. I traveled home and I watched my father, who never drinks, drink an entire bottle of wine while watching the news. School was closed temporarily, then, it was closed for the remainder of the semester. Suddenly, everything was closed. It would only take “15 days to slow the spread,” but this was the beginning of two years of COVID-19 Hell.
If you’re like me, you still haven’t really processed your time during the COVID-19 pandemic. When we try to talk to each other about it, the stories we tell more closely resemble those of fairy tales and myths than historical accounts. It was as if we all fell from the safety of the world we knew into a strange otherworld, where school became Zoom, science became politics, Twitter became law and fellow citizens became enemy subversives.
Death too changed — being surrounded by corpses, the fact of death became undeniable. Most everyone you met was quietly grieving. It was a scary world. And it was a very lonely world — smiles were masked, gatherings were discouraged and touch was forbidden. Recollecting these years is therefore quite painful, and many of us wish that we could forget the whole thing.
Indeed, many people seem to be doing their best to push those years out of their memory, hoping that the memories will fade just as the physical evidence from the pandemic years has gradually faded from our lives.
After all, DawgCheck was discontinued in May, and the posters saying “Do your part! Stay six feet apart!” have mostly disappeared. Masking is rare. The University of Georgia’s Main Library still has those useless transparent barriers, installed at the beginning of the pandemic, but in time, those too will be gone. Gradually, the marks of COVID-19 on campus will pass away, and perhaps, the painful memories will hopefully pass away too.
But memory doesn’t really work like that: We cannot come to peace with those awful things that happened to us unless we have come to understand them. Trying to pretend like COVID-19 never happened, as if it were a bad dream from which we have happily awoken from, will not free us from the pain of it.
Moreover, even if we could forget the COVID-19 years, I do not think we should want to. Didn’t our suffering, after all, teach us to be more compassionate? Didn’t the forced recognition of the precarity of ourselves, our families, our communities and our nation teach us how important they are? And didn’t we learn that we are stronger than we thought we were and that we can endure more than we thought we could? Indeed, for my part, I believe that this painfully acquired knowledge has made me a better man.
We shouldn’t try to forget COVID-19. We should try instead to come to understand and therefore be at peace with what happened during COVID-19.
At an individual level, this understanding comes mostly through conversation. By telling others about our own experiences, we learn to put these experiences into a coherent order, and the more experiences we describe, the more coherent the overall story of our life becomes. Having this rational story about what happened is a large part of healing.
So if we want to be free and at peace with the COVID-19 years, we should begin to try to talk about our suffering during them. We should be open to starting the conversation which begins with the question, “Remember how terrifying the early days of the pandemic were?”