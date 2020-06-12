Recently a guest columnist wrote an article, published on June 4 for The Red & Black, that characterized the University of Georgia’s plan to manage potential cuts to our state budget as “heartless” and “ill-advised.” The objective of this column is to correct and clarify information surrounding this topic.
First and foremost, UGA is committed to keeping any possible layoffs to members of the university’s workforce to an absolute minimum. UGA places great value on each and every one of our faculty and staff, and any elimination in positions — including our vital building services (custodial) and maintenance staff — would be made only as a last resort.
UGA was asked in May — as were all state agencies — to develop budget proposals for as much as a 14% cut to our base budget. The numbers cited by the author were presented by UGA in its response to this directive. We will not know the actual amount of reduction required until later this month, when the budget for the next fiscal year is set by the General Assembly.
However, if position reductions are necessary, layoffs would not be the only means by which they could be achieved. Simply because positions are listed as “filled” on a budget plan does not mean that specific positions or individuals have been identified for layoffs. Some positions could be eliminated through attrition — not filling positions when people leave or retire — or by moving individuals into other existing positions where additional staff are needed. By doing this wherever possible, we could reduce the number of layoffs, if they are required.
The job security of our team members is very important to all of us. So is ensuring that our campus community is prepared for the safe return of our faculty, staff and students for the fall semester. We are not cutting corners or shorting any areas that are critical to our safe return. That’s why the Facilities Management Division team will continue to be a top priority in the university’s planning efforts to ensure they have adequate resources to perform their critically important roles and can do so with their health and safety as our highest priority.
We are committed to the faculty and staff members of UGA, and we will do everything in our power to minimize the impact of budget reductions on our campus community.
