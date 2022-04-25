Though freedom of speech is a fundamental First Amendment right, rights have boundaries. This is an uncontroversial feature of constitutional law; the founders laid out a system to protect concepts, like free speech, not conceptions, i.e., how those concepts are to be interpreted.
This fuzzy zone of interpretation is plainly seen in the jurisprudential history of free speech in this country.
For example, the (now-outmoded) analogy laid down by Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes in Schenck v. United States, that one may not “shout fire in a crowded theater,” and its more recent cousin in Brandenburg v. Ohio, that one may not exercise speech “likely to incite imminent lawless action,” at least suggest that there is some limit on the right to speech.
Of course, I agree with the author of this piece that freedom of speech is vital. It is the only mechanism by which political and other minorities are guaranteed a voice in the public square.
However, school libraries are not public squares. Unilateral access to a book in as specific an environment as a library is not a universal constitutional guarantee. Especially in a library for children.
There is a reason we do not let children vote or drive (even if they could reach the pedals) or buy cigarettes. In fact, “reason” – or lack thereof – seems a sufficient justification for these breaches of “rights.”
“Rights in trust,” held by parents on behalf of their children, are fundamental to the functioning of a society of families. With these rights in trust come a set of duties and freedoms. Among those freedoms is education, within the home and outside of it.
To suggest that parents, armed with specific examples of books they view as obscene, should not have a say in whether their child is exposed to lewd material at the public-school library is preposterous.
Do not let me be misunderstood: by high school, maybe even by late middle school – when children-becoming-teens are able to hold their own, informed opinions about subjects – libraries should be a place for a wide range of content. I mean not to suggest that any books should be banned from print or prevented from being sold. I am in favor of, and quite enjoy reading, controversial books. Moreover, if parents desire to read these books to their children, that is their prerogative. But that is not the dispute at issue.
The dispute is not, as you state, that “the suppression of literature is a suppression of free speech,” or that “literature should not be repressed by anyone.” This is a rights-in-education issue, an ethical issue, and surely – though you say “most of the books being banned [are] not… inherently political” – a political issue. “Race, gender, and sexuality” have been made intensely political; that fact is not due to “Republicans fighting for control” in the state of Georgia.
I share your frustrations with the casual mention of Critical Race Theory (CRT). Most people do not know what it means yet use it as a catch-all for educational approaches to race and history they view as misguided. I, on the other hand, do know what it means, and disagree with it anyway.
But, whether I agree with CRT or not, sexually explicit books should not be available to children in school libraries and, if they are, the parents must have a say. Discussions of gender, race, and sexuality should be reserved for the home until the proper age or, at the very least, discussed with the greatest degree of caution, absent politically-charged ideological and activist commitments, in the more structured setting of the classroom. This is a reasonable standard with which most parents, I presume, would agree.
In short, if the modest measure by Forsyth County (one among many modest measures) to unshelve eight inappropriate books in five-hundred thousand (0.0016%) from children’s libraries “remove[s] all books with themes of race” and “sets a precedent that lawmakers and angry parents can simply ban any book they don’t like” (emphasis added), then I’m the king of France.
I’ll be on the lookout for my crown.