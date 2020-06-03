Following the killing of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police, protests have spread across the country and the world demanding justice for Floyd and speaking out against police brutality and anti-black racism. These movements are combating not only individual racism but also the kind of racism expressed in social and political institutions. This institutional or systemic racism is reflected in racial disparities concerning wealth, income, employment, housing, health care, political power, education and, in this case, criminal justice. Unfortunately, this fight to end racism and police brutality has been met with stark and often violent police resistance.
Some have criticized the destruction of property and looting by protestors. However, these acts do not typically cause bodily harm to individuals and are mainly targeted at large corporations or the government, entities that — due to their abundance in financial resources — will not feel much of a loss from these actions other than the relatively small burden of repairing damages and replacing stolen items.
On the other hand, police violence against protesters, under the guise of maintaining order and keeping communities safe, has caused its victims serious bodily harm. Furthermore, we should hold police officers to a higher standard compared to ordinary individuals since they possess much more power.
The police’s role is commonly perceived as “to protect and to serve” the people, a motto first used by the Los Angeles Police Department. What this view fails to address is the primary function of the police: enforcing the law. And enforcing the law often requires police to be violent.
In the circumstances surrounding these protests, the police have not just used violence to uphold laws — laws that in many cases are unjust — but they have also used extreme forms of violence in situations having nothing to do with enforcing the law. It is as if these acts of violence are being committed for the sake of violence itself.
Some incidents include police firing paint canisters at people on their own front porch in Minneapolis, using extremely excessive force to remove a driver from his car in Atlanta, and, in Salt Lake City, shoving down an elderly man with a cane simply for standing on the sidewalk. Another shocking case involved a New York City police vehicle driving into a crowd of protestors.
Perhaps the most harmful forms of police violence have been the use of rubber bullets. Police have shot protestors and journalists with these bullets, causing injury. Even someone simply walking home from the grocery store was the victim of a rubber bullet to the head.
These cases of police violence are not just occurring in faraway cities. On Sunday, hundreds of Athenians gathered to protest the killing of George Floyd. This protest ended after law enforcement used tear gas to disperse crowds that continued to gather peacefully past a 9 p.m. curfew issued by the Athens-Clarke County government.
In a memo issued by ACC Police Chief Cleveland Spruill, he claims that the tear gas was used as “a final attempt to get the crowd to disperse without having to use higher levels of force.” He continued by saying that the use of tear gas stands in opposition “to the use of rubber bullets … which are much more likely to cause lasting injury.”
Although Spruill claimed the police did not use rubber bullets, some protestors said they did. Juan Angulo, a recent graduate of the University of Georgia, says that after police used tear gas, he attempted to douse the canisters with water to protect the protestors from their effects. As he tried to run away from the canisters, Angulo was shot twice in the leg by rubber bullets. These rubber bullets have caused him to experience immense pain and have forced him to use crutches to walk.
Many city leaders and mayors around the country have refused to denounce these incidents of police violence. Even our own mayor, Kelly Girtz, who is complicit in the violence by issuing the curfew that warranted law enforcement to take action, did not condemn police action in a public address following the protest.
As shown by these cases, police violence has been a key force in cracking down on criticism of itself, and police have largely been able to get away with it due to the government’s monopoly on the use of “legitimate” force. Hopefully, these horrific incidents will show us that we must not only make laws more just and hold police accountable but also rethink the role of police altogether.
In spite of police violence, more protests are happening throughout this week. Protests will be held every day at noon at the Arch, culminating in a protest on Saturday, June 6 at 2 p.m. hosted by Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement.
