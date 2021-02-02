“A nation that continues year after year to spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual death.”; “The problems of racial injustice and economic injustice cannot be solved without a radical redistribution of political and economic power.”
-Martin Luther King Jr., 1967
We are now into Black History Month — and this is the right time to think back at who Martin Luther King Jr. really was and what he truly represented, not just the Ghandi-like myth. I never met the man, but I admire him tremendously as an American change agent.
In reality, MLK Jr. raised the moral bar for all public figures. He was a good man who preached non-violence but wanted to strongly confront injustice. He was the spiritual predecessor of Warnock … and Jon Ossoff, a progressive Jew, for that matter. He believed in peace and true equality of the races.
When I think back to Georgia in the 1960s, I recall that he was not popular among the vast majority of my fellow whites. In fact, it was common to hear them call him a “radical”, a “socialist” and a “communist” (and, of course, racial epithets). I have heard the same over the last few months about another prominent Black Georgia preacher, including receiving literally dozens of postcards from the GOP containing these lies.
I was a student at the University of Georgia during the mid-sixties, some of the worst years after desegregation. I remember walking into a French class and noticing no one sitting around the one Black student in the class. Without much thought about it, I sat down next to her, and all of the other seats quickly filled in. Small acts can have larger, lasting impacts.
I also remember attending a full staff meeting at The Red & Black where the elderly, very Southern faculty advisor told the editorial staff not to cover civil rights at UGA in depth because it was too controversial. The editorial staff threatened to resign.
Around that time at UGA, MLK Jr. was criticized as anti-American and a “trouble-maker” for saying we were too militaristic. It was charged that he was trying to totally defund our military and was disrespecting our troops. Critics said his domestic proposals would raise taxes and violate American values. They said he wanted to let lawlessness run loose in the streets (I was told this by a white UGA Law Professor). Just like what they said about Rev. Raphael Warnock, the pastor who until recently preached full time at Ebenezer Baptist, MLK Jr’s. church, until he was elected U.S. Senator from Georgia.
MLK knew that justice was not going to be achieved by simply sitting back and waiting. As he told white moderates in his Letter from a Birmingham Jail, we cannot accept a “negative peace which is the absence of tension” rather than “a positive peace which is the presence of justice.”
I was thinking of this quote when I heard white supremacists in our Congress saying that we must now quickly “reconcile” after the murderous white power riot at the Capitol, while never admitting their own election transgressions, including encouraging the violent mob (Fox News, 1-21, “Ted Cruz”).
When I was with the Atlanta poverty program in the early 1970s, I heard MLK Sr. speak to the other board members. I don’t remember the exact details of his presentation, but I do recall that he advocated for equality and for actively lifting up the poor. And the fact that he frequently cited Jesus and his dead son.
It was personal to him, as well it should be. But for the rest of us, regardless of color, who believe in the legacy of MLK Jr., the fight must be personal as well. Only then can we achieve a “positive peace” with justice for all Americans.
Things have changed for the better since the 60s when I attended UGA, but the struggle for real equality is far from over. As we enter Black History Month, we should reflect on what is yet to be accomplished and work harder for a true presence of justice.