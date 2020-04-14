After Sen. Bernie Sanders’ exit from the 2020 Democratic presidential primary election, it is evident that the Democratic nominee will be former Vice President Joe Biden. As progressives mourn the loss of Sanders and moderates hail their supposed champion, a foreboding question remains: Who will be Joe Biden’s vice president pick? One name has risen to the surface, both through speculation and direct statements, and that is former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams. After an opinion piece posted on April 10 in The Red & Black calling Rep. Abrams’ qualification for the role in question, I believed it was fair to offer the rebuttal as to why Abrams is not only qualified, but a smart choice for the Democrats.
Abrams has stated on multiple occasions that she is interested in this role, including in an interview with the political podcast Pod Save America, when she stated directly that she would be “honored” to serve as Biden’s vice president.
While questions may arise about Abrams’ qualification for this role, I believe she is beyond qualified. She has serious legislative experience, as indicated by her 2011 dealings with House Republicans to save the HOPE scholarship. She is intensely charismatic, even being selected as the first African American woman to give the rebuttal to the State of the Union in 2019. She has founded and managed Fair Fight Action, a voting rights organization, in the aftermath of her nationally watched gubernatorial race. (It’s not even worth comparing her experience to the man who currently inhabits the presidency, but that’s beside the point.)
However, an even more important fact makes Abrams beyond qualified for this role: the vice presidency is largely ceremonial.
Sure, the vice president serves as President of the Senate and often serves as a representative for the president when they are unable to attend formal events, but almost all of the vice president’s roles are purely ceremonial. The majority leader can oversee the Senate, and ties can denote failures to pass (ties in the Senate are rare in the first place). Official events and meetings can be easily filled by high ranking Cabinet members or the first man/lady if appropriate.
However, there is one piece of the vice presidency that is worth noting when considering Abrams’ qualification. They often become the president. 14 of our 45 Presidents have been vice president, and Abrams has noted publicly that she is preparing to be president within the next 20 years.
Although she opted out of a potential Senate run, Abrams propelled herself into the spotlight through her serious voter rights work in Georgia with her organization Fair Fight. The first ever African-American woman nominee for governor from either major party, Abrams is ambitious and brings a much-needed passion and progressive energy to the Democratic Party.
Not only is she a qualified pick, she is an important pick. The reality is that Biden needs to appeal to the youth and progressive bases that Sanders captivated so well. Abrams represents the side of the party that is going to feel spurned by the Biden nomination. After moderates coalesced Biden to offer his campaign a much needed push, many progressives fairly assumed their party was not as interested in serving them as it was with maintaining institutional power.
Dealing with credible sexual assault accusations, endless gaffes and blunders and a general lack of enthusiasm surrounding his campaign, Biden represents a party in disarray. As the progressive wing strengthens and grows, Biden increasingly represents the past for the Democrats. Turnout is so crucial for Democrats, and if they don’t want to lose disaffected left-wing voters, they need to indicate their ability to move left of Biden in years to come.
Abrams as vice president would represent a symbolic promise to the progressive wing of the party, a promise that young black progressive women presidents are soon to follow Biden. Her legislative experience and political prowess make her experienced enough. Her ability to capture the hearts of young left-wing voters makes her the right pick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.