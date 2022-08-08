As an avid Bulldog fan and longtime follower of college football, Jeff Chaumba’s article on the addition of the Georgia Institute of Technology into the Southeastern Conference piqued my interest. However, I must disagree with his claims.
Georgia Tech moving to the SEC is not in the best interest of the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech or even the SEC as a whole.
The addition of University of Texas at Austin and the University of Oklahoma to the SEC as well as the addition of the University of California, Los Angeles and the University of Southern California to the Big Ten Conference show that geography is not a concern for conference membership.
Indeed, UGA has even sought out powerhouse schools outside of the traditional southeastern geographic area. The past few years have seen home-and-home series with the University of Notre Dame and the University of Oregon, and there are upcoming matches scheduled with Oklahoma and Texas. Letting Georgia Tech in, simply because of its “perfect” location, does not align with the current reality of what modern-day college conferences look like.
While it’s always nice to maintain tradition and rivalries, can we honestly say Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate has lived up to its history and name?
In my lifetime, Georgia Tech has only beat the good guys six times. Assuming UGA wins this year, a graduating senior of this class will not only have never seen a Georgia Tech win, they’ll never have even seen a competitive game.
While every program has its ebbs and flows in talent, the rivalry is a microcosm of what could be expected with Georgia Tech in the SEC. Weekly blowouts by the University of Alabama, Texas A&M University and Auburn University. The SEC would be adding another Vanderbilt University. Georgia Tech, who can barely stay afloat in the far weaker Atlantic Coast Conference, would be a perennial laughing stock in the SEC – further alienating players, recruits, fans and, most importantly, boosters.
Any new teams that join the SEC will be joining a loaded conference that will potentially bring in $300 million with the new TV deal. It serves the other teams in the conference no good to water down their share of that money by bringing in another lackluster team which does not offer any real additional TV market. UGA can be seen on almost every local TV throughout most of the state. Adding Atlanta-based North Avenue Trade School would be redundant from a media market standpoint.
The media market analogy also equally applies to recruiting.
UGA currently has a monopoly over in-state players who wish to remain home and play in the SEC. Adding Georgia Tech only weakens UGA’s appeal, especially for football players who want to pursue a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) major or even just want more playing time, which they would get at a program with a weaker depth chart.
With the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s more relaxed rules regarding transferring, coaches not only must worry about recruiting new talent but also losing current players. UGA’s incoming draft class is ranked third nationwide – behind two other SEC schools. Our program needs every bit of recruiting advantage that it can get to remain competitive with Alabama, Texas A&M and other top-tier programs like Ohio State University or Texas.
I seriously doubt the SEC will expand any further, unless it’s to include Notre Dame or if there’s a complete collapse of the ACC (where teams like Clemson University, the University of Miami, and Florida State University have a much stronger case for joining the SEC.) Georgia Tech should look to the Big 12 Conference, which just added the University of Central Florida and is far less competitive, if such a collapse occurs.
As a college football fan, I truly hope our rivalry with Georgia Tech will become competitive once again. However, in terms of financial motives, there’s also no reason for the move. Adding Georgia Tech to the SEC only hurts both schools and won’t do anything to improve either football program, even potentially harming UGA’s team.