A close friend once described an argument he heard between an instructor and a commander inside a Navy flight repair school. The instructor was complaining that “Cadet Norris skips the reading, Jenson sasses me and Philips comes in late.” The commander replied, “Lieutenant, you are a pump, not a filter.”

In other words, the instructor should not assess the cadets’ training but simply show them slides for two months, then push them out to repair aircraft engines. Consider this training process the next time you board an airplane.

In universities, instructors are expected to be the opposite. We are filters, not pumps. It's a responsibility that dates back centuries, and one that is being threatened by the University System of Georgia’s attack on tenure.

The history of tenure

Universities began around 1200 AD, shortly after knights returned from the crusades with gold and manuscripts stolen from the Middle East. The university, paid with the gold, translated and reproduced the useful knowledge collected, exposed fakes and passed the gleanings on to students. Universities became a funnel for collecting Eastern inventions that would revolutionize Europe — Islamic algebra, Arabic numerals, the compass, Chinese sailing ships.

Universities took ancient Greek texts, preserved only in Arabic translation, and translated them. Universities sent spies around the world to capture animals, steal the seeds of valuable plants and copy old manuscripts. Students were expected to master this collected knowledge.

Universities set their own standards and chose their own researchers. Why? Because they trained lawyers, doctors and ministers while giving European kings and queens the tech they needed to dominate their neighbors. Universities soon began making discoveries of their own. Universities’ collecting of ancient discoveries and then expanding beyond those discoveries is called the Renaissance.

Tortuous self-examination was baked into universities. Students and professors were forced to fiercely defend hard-won discoveries before a group of grey-haired professors called the opposition committee. A would-be doctorate would write out a new discovery, defend it publicly in front of them, and then be judged.

The principle of preserving good critics, no matter how disagreeable to monarchs or ministers, is key to what we now call tenure, though the principle goes back eight hundred years.

Doctorates then and now jump through smaller and smaller hoops in the tenuring process. In most cases at least a hundred Ph.D.s will apply for a single position. Once hired, a tenure-track professor goes through further examination. After six years their work is sent out to prestigious professors at other institutions who — in confidential letters — judge whether our publications are careful or sloppy, solid or flimsy, real or fake. Colleagues inspect their teaching for flaws. Just one negative letter from one of the five outside examiners can end a career.

Passing this examination brings tenure and promotion to “associate professor,” another apprenticeship along the road to full professor and possibly named chair. At each stage professors at other universities judge us. Does the work have national or international significance? It is a grueling and sometimes unfair process. Faculty are reviewed each year and then go through a post-tenure review every five year after. Again, senior colleagues judge the research and teaching. Are you still at the top of your field?

Professors, then, are all about testing: not just our students but each other. We believe employers will trust the degree, the major and grades alongside other factors when hiring graduates. Employers expect us to have been filters, just as the public needs rigorously trained doctors, chemists, historians or flight engineers.

The future of tenure

Our ethic of difficulty is now endangered in the University System of Georgia. (It is interesting that the less white and male tenure has become, the more it comes under attack from outside.) Georgia’s Board of Regents recently created a new position: chief academic officer of the USG System. The CAO is Tristan Denley, a mathematician who has patented a simple process to “fix” universities.

It scours confidential registrar’s records for grades, by course and instructor. You can enter a student’s SAT and desired major and a program will show the easiest path to graduation. These shortcuts used to be branded “Degree Compass,” but, after ethical complaints were raised in 2016 about driving women and people of color away from the sciences, these metrics were re-branded as “Gateways to Completion,” or G2C.

The point of G2C is not to pick a major but to change the university, and it is antithetical to its eight hundred-year history. G2C asks what General Education Requirement courses give out the most A’s. In other words, which courses are pumps? It then identifies which give out a lot of D’s — which ones are filters?

Using unrestricted access to your student records, the G2C algorithm, created by the Gardner Institute, aims to make each university easier. Denley, though employed at USG since May 2017, was also working at the Gardner Institute through January 2018.

In this quest to turn filters into pumps, G2C focuses not on majors but on faculty. Hard courses with D’s, F’s, Withdrawals, and Incompletes — called DFWI rates — have low “student success.” With DFWI rates in hand administrators will then target the hard instructors to improve their pass-rates, turning instructors from filters into pumps. Such a pilot program began in recent years at Georgia State University.

The assumption is not that the course is hard and students need more assistance to prepare for it — including prerequisites and tutoring — but that the professor is misbehaving. Getting faculty, a contentious and argumentative lot, to buckle under requires weakening professors’s tenure, particularly at the stage of post-tenure review, to scare them into compliance.

The Board of Regents instituted changes to post-tenure review last month to bring this about in every Georgia university. New rules make it easier to fire faculty who have a weakness in teaching, research, service, or “student success.” Faculty with low “success” scores will be enrolled in a Teaching and Learning Academy, which appears to be a series of tedious YouTube lectures by education “experts,” to redesign their courses to make them easier.

Some professors, threatened with losing their jobs, will simply give up and make their classes easier, bumping up their Student Success scores until the entire university system becomes a large pump: a gateway to completion. The excruciating defense of first principles in front of peers will slowly dribble under the doorway. Soon we will all be pumps.

Anyone who has taught in K-12 schools after No Child Left Behind will be familiar with this hellscape of improving “student success.” Indeed, many of the architects of this new system call themselves experts in “K-20.” They profess to be trained in all the processes leading to the Ph.D — all, that is, except for disputation, argument and struggle. I worry that in Georgia, the pump will be all that remains.