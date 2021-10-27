It’s one of our first semesters back in person at the University of Georgia and many students are celebrating Halloween in Athens for the first time. It’s important to note that when getting ready for Halloween, not all seemingly harmless costumes are appropriate. Keep reading for a glance into how Halloween traditions are inextricably connected to cultural sensitivity.

In recent decades, costumes that dehumanize Native people and our culture have become increasingly popular. Take for example, the ‘sexy Pocahontas princess’ costume — while it’s not often discussed, this costume is rooted in the falsified and offensive popular narrative of Pocahontas. Just one look at the dress of the Ho-Chunk woman pictured above makes clear the grotesque separation of the Native reality and its objectifying caricature on Halloween night.

The articles of clothing donned for Native costumes on Halloween are often cheap parodies of sacred religious pieces used in many tribes — for Danika Decorah, the woman in said photo and enrolled member of the Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin, and many others, the pieces mocked by Halloween costumes are based on ceremonial dress and regalia. For example, the feather headdress for many tribes is extremely sacred and only worn by religious leaders during special occasions within the tribe’s holidays or ceremonial practice. These items hold a great deal of meaning and power which have been passed down through generations. They are not costumes for a secular one-day event.

Wearing “Native” Halloween costumes are also much more offensive than they appear at surface level. Not all types of dress among Native tribes are the same. The ‘sexy Pocahontas costume’ is born out of the dehumanization and sexualization of Native women, a trope stemming from an early fascination of Europeans with some Indigenous communities’s clothing. Settlers considered their assumed superiority as white Europeans as a justification to abuse and exploit Native women.

European colonizers circulated sexualized stories of Native women back in their home countries, ‘inspiring’ other European artists to create works that objectified Indigenous women. When photography became widespread, photographers often paid Native people to wear dramatized clothing and be staged for photos. This is one reason why Halloween costumes represent the worldview of European colonizers, who saw the Indigenous women as sexualized objects. They are not a representation of Native culture, and far from how Natives see themselves.

This legacy of dehumanization and sexualization continues today as Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people go missing and are murdered at an alarming rate in the United States and Canada. The flattening stereotype that people promote when they dress up as a Native for Halloween reinforces that erasure of humanity. Costumes may not seem directly responsible for murder being the third-leading cause of death for Indigenous women in the United States, but they are both linked through a legacy of exoticizing, over-sexualizing and undermining Indigenous humanity. In fact, four out of five Indigenous women will experience violence in their lifetime, and according to PBS, Native women are murdered at a rate of 10 times the national average.

Your costume is not harmless or honoring Indigenous people. When you dress up as a Native caricature on Halloween, you relegate Indigenous peoples to the past, erase modern agency — especially of Native women — and contribute to a narrative that reinforces the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in the United States.

This Halloween, be conscious of what you wear. For the Indigenous faculty, staff and students at UGA alongside the broader Indigenous community, these costumes exacerbate generational trauma. As Native people today witness these perverted versions of our culture paraded around by non-Native people for Halloween, old and traumatic wounds are reopened. If a costume you are considering draws the question, “is this insensitive?” — err on the side of caution and pick something everyone can enjoy. There’s plenty of frights and horror on Halloween, but trust us — nothing is scarier than cultural appropriation.