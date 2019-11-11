Imagine for one second that after graduating from the University of Georgia you decided to join the Armed Forces. Shortly after, you find yourself thousands of miles away from home and your loved ones in a country you don’t know or understand. Then on what seems like a routine patrol drive with team by your side an unexpected explosion occurs under your Humvee. BOOM! Chaos and confusion ensued.
The difference between veterans and those that aren’t is one thing. A choice. Nothing more than signing your name on a piece of paper to serve for some number of years. But what drives someone to join?
Well, you’ll have to ask a veteran yourself. For some, it’s a patriotic right to serve one's country and for others the reward of having school paid for seems worthy enough or maybe a combination of both. At the end of the day they all chose to become a part of something bigger than themselves whether they realize it or not.
As for the story mentioned above there's no need to imagine because that did happen. It’s an experience that Purple Heart recipient, Captain Josh Darnell will never forget. Captain Darnell graduated from UGA prior to commissioning in the United States Army where he faced that horrific tragedy head-on. One can find Captain Darnell back at his alma mater striving to complete his Ph.D, while also mentoring students.
That same choice comes with an acknowledgment that one might have to pay the ultimate sacrifice. In the case with Captain Darnell, his friends alongside him in that Humvee proudly made that ultimate sacrifice. Captain Darnell honors them by moving forward every day and keeping them in his memory.
There’s a few changes many veterans aren’t prepared for like coming back home from being overseas or what to do after they wear a uniform for the last time. Many veterans feel misunderstood and angry when they lose that identity.
So the next time you thank a veteran for their service keep those sacrifices in mind. Remember that many of them had a long and draining journey back home. Spend a couple minutes asking them about their story or maybe just talk about the weather. A genuine conversation is sometimes all a veteran needs to not feel alone.
As a student veteran myself that had to acclimate to life outside of the military years ago those thoughtful conversations went a long way. A few of those same veterans are in your classes preparing to take those same finals as you. We are all just looking to fit in, veteran or not.
It’s up to all of us to lend a hand to a group of people that made a few sacrifices and asked for nothing in return. Veterans are often misunderstood and perceived the wrong way. It’s probably why a majority of them choose to stay to themselves or stick with fellow veterans — just to not be a nuisance, because sometimes we really do feel like a hindrance. But personally, I can tell you I've never met a more loyal group of people once you've earned their trust. Sometimes even the toughest person in the room can use a friend and a hug. So next time you come across a veteran don’t hesitate to ask them how they are doing.
