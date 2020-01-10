University of Georgia student Ramin Zareian tells protesters U.S. imperalism is the main cause of the escalating violence between Iran and the U.S. at the Arch in downtown Athens on Saturday, Jan. 4. Zareian told protesters their family in Iran would appreciate the support against further violence. “I’m glad you came at such short notice to voice your opposition,” Zareian said. (Photo/Erin Schilling, 404.291.9654)