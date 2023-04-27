Students flowed in and out of the Tate Theatre on Saturday afternoon for the third annual Elevate Film Festival, hosted by the Black Theatrical Ensemble at the University of Georgia. After the films were screened, a formal awards ceremony was held on Sunday at the Georgia Museum of Art to celebrate all of the achievements and announce the winners for several categories, from Best Director to Best Picture.

The festival is not only an opportunity for students to show their short films to the public and be awarded for their hard work, but it is also specifically designed to showcase minority talent in the field of filmmaking.