In 1966, the University of Georgia built a 1000-person, all-women, luxury residence hall, named Brumby Hall. The Red and Black summarized UGA’s exploit in a headline succinctly: “Brumby Means Luxury.” Residence counselor Glorianne Smith admitted that the massive building would face challenges but assured that the university would “work especially hard to give the girls a sense of belonging.”
There was just one problem. They didn’t belong.
Every night, nearly four thousand students in Brumby, Creswell and Russell Halls go to sleep on stolen, torched land where 50 Black families once lived. With the recent construction of Black-Diallo-Miller Hall, UGA chose to cherry-pick history, rightfully championing Black trailblazers with the naming of this new residence hall, while wrongfully ignoring the community they blazed to make room for it.
Linnentown was a self-sustained Black diasporic community, found east of a hungry, expanding public university. However, you will not find any mention of it in the archives. There is no trace. That is because UGA, alongside the city of Athens, eviscerated Linnentown from maps and minds.
But survivors like Hattie Thomas Whitehead and Christine Davis Johnson remember the deliberate refusal to extend sewage and electricity, heavy machinery work in the dead of the night, large trenches ripping apart streets, the fire department setting fires to five of the houses, harassment, evictions, divorces, job loss, being funneled into public housing, and most insidiously, watching UGA’s selective amnesia over the course of six decades.
University officials have attempted to offload culpability at every chance, blaming everything except themselves: the local government, the Board of Regents, Lyndon B. Johnson. They even used the air-tight legal defense that “similar urban renewal projects took place in cities across the state of Georgia and the nation” to justify paying Black families an estimated 56% of the amount than what they should have received.
Unfortunately for UGA, photography existed in the 1960s. A blatant billboard adjacent to the foundations of Creswell Hall touted “University of Georgia Urban Renewal Area, Project No. GA R-50.” UGA may not have bankrolled or bulldozed, but they believed what they were doing was right. The university spearheaded a terror campaign against Black residents of Athens. And they were proud of it.
Which brings us back to Black-Diallo-Miller Hall.
Just as the first Black undergraduates – Harold Alonza Black, Mary Blackwell Diallo and Kerry Rushin Miller – were wrapping up their degrees, UGA was forcing Black families like that of Bobby Crook off of multi-generational land to make way for white residence halls.
Black, Diallo, Miller, like Mary Frances Early, like Charlayne Hunter-Gault, like Hamilton E. Holmes, like Shirley Ann Mathis McBay, deserve to be recognized. But when President Morehead stood on the very same parcel of land the university stole from Linnentown and proclaimed that the naming was “our way of ensuring that their stories are now forever a part of our institution’s history,” the irony was not lost on the other Black pioneers who are also a part of the institution’s history, those who have tried for years to simply meet with President Morehead to no avail. Which stories are we choosing to remember? Which stories are we purposefully forgetting?
“An invented history can never be used,” James Baldwin wrote in 1963, the same year Creswell Hall was constructed. “It cracks and crumbles under the pressures of life like clay in a season of drought.”
UGA’s piecemeal self-congratulatory efforts will not mask three hundred years of Black and Brown exclusion, eviction and degradation.
It is time to apply long overdue pressure.