As social consciousness grows regarding the long-term effects of colonization and racial oppression, so has the movement to acknowledge Indigenous Peoples’ Day — the second Monday in October each year — in America. Currently, however, most state governments celebrate Columbus Day on that date instead. Georgia is no exception, though the Athens-Clarke County Commission voted on Oct. 5 to recognize the annual holiday.

The holiday glorifies a contested narrative of American “discovery” and erases the trauma of genocide of Native peoples in the Americas. In fact, historians note that Columbus never set foot on North America, but entered the Americas through the Caribbean Islands. When he did land, he committed countless atrocities and acts of violence that decimated Native populations in the area.

Even if Columbus had landed in North America, anthropologists estimate that Native people had been there for more than 30,000 years prior to first contact, leaving very little to “discover.” Changing Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day is a step toward healing the wounds that colonization has caused specifically to Native Americans and Indigenous people of South and Central America — a necessary step.

This year, we have organized a petition to ask the state of Georgia to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day. This would be a first step toward improving Native representation in the state.

“I don’t see why they couldn’t make this change,” said Hannah Hamrick, a third-year history major who identifies as Shoshone. “In 2015, the Georgia General Assembly renamed Confederate Memorial Day to State Holiday. That was the right thing to do and long overdue. Georgia still has a long way to go in addressing the historical violence and removal of Native people from Georgia.”

In 1990, South Dakota became the first state to replace Columbus Day to better honor their state’s Native history and people. In 1992, Berkeley, California, became the first city to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day, with many following since. As of today, nine states officially acknowledge Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the place of Columbus Day, and celebrating the holiday in lieu of Columbus Day has become very popular among non-governmental institutions as well. Georgia can do the same.

Change on campus

Beyond state-level action, the University of Georgia should also move toward building a more inclusive environment that both recognizes our state’s history and Indigenous people, while also encouraging and supporting our current Native student body.

Current movement toward these goals have typically been small in scale. The Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, for example, currently offers an innovative fellowship program with federal grant money in an effort to recruit Native Students to the Master of Forest Resources in Forest Business Management program.

Additionally, UGA is also home to the Institute of Native American Studies, which offers a certificate at the undergraduate and graduate levels. However, recent efforts at improving diversity, equity and inclusion at UGA have largely left Native students out.

The Native American Student Association at UGA was founded this semester with the goals of both identifying these challenges and building community among Native students, faculty and staff. Out of the 750+ clubs and organizations listed on the UGA Involvement Network, including well over 100 different “ethnic-cultural communit[ies]”, there was not a group for Indigenous students here until now.

“It can be really difficult for Native students to connect at an institution like UGA,” said Mariah Cady, an Oglala Lakota third-year international affairs and Russian major and president of NASA. “Not only does UGA lack resources to support Native students, but we also have to do a lot of educating around the fact that Native people are still here and deserve to be respected.”

Toward making UGA more inclusive, we are releasing a toolkit on actions that faculty, students, and staff can take toward acknowledging the history of Native people in the Athens area, and how to respect the diverse group of Native community members here today. There are more than 550 federally recognized tribes in the United States, all with their own cultures, beliefs and governments. Just as it is with any other minority group in America, we believe a one-size-fits all approach to cultural inclusivity would be inappropriate.

“UGA is not unique in its lack of support for Native students and faculty,” says Elise Blasingame, a Ph.D. student in the School of Public and International Affairs and registered member of the Osage Nation. “But that doesn’t mean we don’t try to improve things. This involves USG and UGA taking public action and allocating resources. It cannot be just performance. We look forward to working with administrators to realize these collective goals.”

“I hope this can be the beginning of a new, more inclusive and understanding relationship with Native Peoples where we are no longer left behind or cast aside,” said Mary-Jo Eden, a second-year scientific illustration major who identifies as Cherokee.

For now, we are asking UGA community members to sign the petition calling for the Georgia General Assembly to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day on the state calendar for Georgia.

For more on the history of the Muscogee and Cherokee tribes in Georgia, and UGA’s role in land acquisition for the University, click here.