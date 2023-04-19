On Thursday, April 13 at the Jackson Street Building, the University of Georgia Lamar Dodd School of Art and the Environmental Ethics Certificate Program hosted a screening of the award-winning documentary “UNSPOKEN,” directed and filmed on an iPhone by UGA alum Stephanie Calabrese.

The documentary uncovers the history of racism in Calabrese’s hometown of Monroe, Georgia to investigate racial divides that persist in the town today. The event included a moderated discussion with the director, Monroe residents featured in the documentary, and former Georgia Bulldog and NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey.