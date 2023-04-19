When it comes to football, nobody can deny that the Dawgs are on top. But when it comes to tackling climate change, the University of Georgia is not a national champion. While UGA claims to be working towards the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals to address climate change, it has fallen far short of reducing emissions at the rate necessary to meet local and global climate goals.
The recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns that there is a “rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all.” The longer the university puts off the necessary transition to clean energy, the more it escalates the risks to our future. To demonstrate leadership, responsibility toward the planet and respect for future generations to come, UGA must commit to achieving 100% clean and renewable energy by 2035.
The changing climate affects everyone, including our families, businesses and livelihoods here in Georgia. In the next few decades, more Georgia homes will be lost to severe floods, more Georgia farms will fail due to drought and more Georgians will die from extreme heat. UGA should recognize its impact in contributing to emissions in Athens.
The Athens-Clarke County Unified Government has committed to a resolution for the community to obtain 100% of its electricity needs from clean and renewable sources by 2035. However, in 2019 (which is the last year when data is available,) activities at UGA contributed 287,771 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent gross emissions. When compared to UGA’s sustainability report, we estimated that UGA’s emissions accounted for over 10% of the emissions from electricity and over 50% of the emissions from heating fuels in all of Athens-Clarke County. Students are depending on UGA to do its part in reducing carbon emissions but so is the larger Athens community.
In addition to mitigating long-term climate impacts, transitioning to clean and renewable energy will bring many benefits to the UGA community. There will be a significant creation of new jobs in the clean-energy sector, a reduction in air and water pollution with benefits to public health and savings on energy costs over the long term. UGA can position itself as a leader in sustainability and demonstrate the university's commitment to being a responsible and forward-thinking institution.
Transitioning to 100% clean and renewable energy will not be easy, and it will require significant investment and planning. But, there are many examples of institutions and communities that have successfully made this transition. American University achieved carbon-neutrality in 2018, two years ahead of schedule, through multiple programs such as transitioning its centralized steam plant to a decentralized low-temperature hot water system, increasing energy efficiency and reducing waste.
Unlike UGA, many other schools in the Southeast have already pledged to reach net-zero emissions by mid-century including rivals such as Auburn University, Mississippi State University, University of Arkansas, University of Florida, Georgia Institute of Technology, Vanderbilt University, and Georgia Southern University. When Georgia Southern is ahead of us, we know we can do better.
Sunrise Athens, the local hub for the national youth movement working to fight climate change, has written a letter calling on UGA administration to fight against climate change by pledging to 100% clean and renewable energy by 2035 and creating an action plan by 2025. 12 student organizations and over 140 students have signed the letter or the accompanying petition, respectively. UGA can recognize the broad student support behind a transition to clean energy by joining other academic institutions in pledging to move toward a sustainable future.
Ultimately, committing to 100% clean and renewable energy is not just about reducing the university's carbon footprint. It's about taking responsibility for our impact on the planet, future generations and local communities. It's about investing in a sustainable future for all.
It’s time for UGA to show some national-champion behavior by helping to ensure that our futures are free from avoidable climate disasters. Jere Morehead and other UGA administration members must act with courage and exhibit resolve to match the sheer scale of the climate crisis. The first step in achieving this is by committing to 100% clean and renewable energy by 2035.