Tradition is a wonderful part of the history at the University of Georgia. During one’s time as a UGA student, there are many traditions that make the experience of a big school one that is forever cherished, but traditions can only be celebrated when they are practiced.
As students, we willingly partake in these traditions such as waiting to walk under the Arch until graduation, jumping in the fountain on the first day of class and ringing the bell to celebrate life’s feats no matter how big or small. These make the University of Georgia our home.
As a school in the Southeastern Conference, one of our greatest traditions is that our beloved football games reign superior to most. It has come to my attention, despite the many wonderful opportunities, that this season will not include a night game, a memorable tradition each student should have.
As a student body, I believe we deserve a night game this season and not just because we love football, but because it is a tradition we must pass along to the next generation of students. As I have anticipated games every week, I and many others have been disappointed many times with the amount of 3:30 p.m. games. By half time, students and patrons are miserably drenched in sweat and struggle to see the field due to the sun shining right on their faces.
For the reigning national champions, this quality, or I dare say lack thereof, seems unacceptable to allow. As a member of the class of 2026, the largest class size in the history of the University of Georgia, the night games have been proclaimed by generations before as one of the best memories that can be had in the first year of college.
Though I have witnessed the beauty of a night game, what about my peers who have not? Will they ever get this experience? Surely, if the University of Alabama, who is also a member of the SEC, can have their biggest game broadcasted at night, we can find a way, too. The sheer fact that Alabama — one of our biggest rivals — was able to have this experience only adds insult to the injury. Not to mention the biggest game of the season with the University of Tennessee is approaching, and still, there will not be a game like the one we deserve.
I understand the implications of networks switching their loyalties, but there must be something that can be done. With the plethora of funds, UGA accumulates as a business as well as a university, there must be funds to draw on to compensate as an incentive for broadcasting a game at night, and if not, I am almost certain the student body would like nothing more than to fundraise support for a night game to happen.
We want the full experience of a night game. We want to watch the bright lights flood the field with the excitement of a big game, and most of all, we want the fourth quarter red lights and to light up Sanford Stadium to be remembered at least once this season.
As I anticipate yet another repeat 3:30 p.m. game against Tennessee, my thoughts will linger on what could have been and arguably what should have been the best game of my entire academic career at UGA.
Please UGA and the Athletic Association, for all of the student body, find a way to make this happen for us. For the university that stands in academic and athletic excellence, I still pledge my loyalty, but I plead this tradition is found important enough to honor. Nevertheless, as I express the sentiments that resonate with the entire bulldog community, GO DAWGS!