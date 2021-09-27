My 5-year-old little girl, Kalika, who battles Rett syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, is also having to battle nefarious pandemic politics in Georgia’s higher educational system. Currently, the University System of Georgia’s 26 higher education institutions have no mask or vaccine mandates, with the regulatory Board of Regents deciding that mask “encouragement” is the best way forward.

The BOR itself highlighted the political underpinnings of the policy, saying that it “continue[s] to be in alignment with the governor’s expectations.” What it does not admit is that it is misaligned with the hard science of it all, which shows incontrovertible evidence that mandated, community-wide mask wearing offers us much stronger protection against COVID-19.

Indeed, many members of the BOR themselves have mask mandates in their own workplaces. It is not entirely clear to me why they would legislate their own workplaces according to best practices, but ours with politics. Further, the BOR has not only bolstered policies that ensure the rights of unmasked students to act as COVID-19 vectors in our spaces of higher learning, but also simultaneously announced disciplinary penalties against faculty members who “infringe” on this right to infect others.

And when I say “infect,” let me be clear here: we are discussing matters of life and death. A few inches of face covering, a minor inconvenience for a few hours in class, stands between my daughter — who is too young to be vaccinated — and a deadly disease.

Respiratory distress is one of the leading causes of death in Rett syndrome; it would be no small matter for her to contract COVID-19. My husband and I are both faculty at UGA, and we risk taking home more than just our work when we teach on campus these days.

That’s the terror with which I navigate the grounds of my beloved workplace, the oldest public university in America, every single week.

Despite being the home of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia’s poor handling of this public health crisis has led to more than a million and a half infections and over 20,000 deaths. In fact, Sept. 18 was “the deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic so far” for our state. That does not look like a “success story” of COVID-19 containment from any perspective, and it makes little sense to model our higher educational system’s policies on it.

There have been at least a thousand higher educational institutions in the U.S. that had vaccine mandates. Our faculty have pleaded for mere mask mandates, as are in place in our neighboring schools in Alabama and South Carolina.

Every time I enter a building on campus, those who are not wearing masks far outnumber those who do. And every time, I feel panic and terror knowing that this refusal to wear a mask, inexplicably and powerfully emboldened by the BOR, endangers my little girl.

Our family is hostage to one terrible debilitating disease every day; I do not want for us to be endlessly hostage to yet another.

In refusing to support a mask mandate for our campuses, the BOR is staking out an explicitly political position, one that has been widely criticized by health officials, public health experts, as well as by its own faculty and staff (many with expertise in this area).

Public health interest, again, is not on the side of mask “encouragement”; it is on the side of mandates. Crucially, the refusal to reverse course in light of a failed policy decision — as the poor mask wearing within our community suggests — has an impact that goes far beyond politics: it endangers the lives of the many vulnerable among us, like Kalika.

To the BOR, thus, this is my plea: institute a mask mandate now. This terrible historical moment requires leadership, not divisive ideologizing. The time is now for the BOR to do the right thing: to choose people over politics.