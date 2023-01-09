Despite my early hospital volunteering, sorority philanthropy event and friend’s 21st birthday, I made it to Myers Quad around 1:30 a.m. with my lawn chair, gameday clothes, toothbrush and face wash in tow, as well as a few blank poster boards. I was determined to make it into the pit of College Gameday and into the front row of the student section for the Georgia-Tennessee game. While I had previously been upset about my split package, I decided to make the most of it by planning out my game days with my friends who received the same tickets.
Though I had yearned earlier to see an Auburn game from the student section, I quickly became envied for ending up with a Tennessee ticket, one of the most anticipated games in the Southeastern Conference during the 2022 football season.
That weekend, I spent nearly 24 hours engaged in the University of Georgia’s football culture, beginning with meeting Uga X and soon-to-be Uga XI out of luck. My friends and I rushed over to the classic red SUV that Uga X rides in as it started leaving the bookstore, and the Seilers, Uga X’s family, were kind enough to stop the car and let us see both of the dogs. I knew that whole next day was starting on a great foundation after getting to see Que.
I waited for ESPN College Gameday from 1:30 a.m. and stayed until 10:00 a.m. so that my friends and I could get front row seats at the end zone student section when gates opened at 1:30 p.m. Not only did we get these front row seats but we even made it on CBS and stayed the whole time despite the rain showers and major blow-out. It was by far the best game experience I have ever had because of how much effort I put in, as well as going through all of it with my friends.
UGA should cancel class for the day of the national championship and the day after so that the whole experience can be fully appreciated by every student without hindrance by the onset of classes.
I know that there are plenty of times I can experience our football program as a student, yet it is a finite number. I take every chance to participate in our football culture whether between the hedges or away. I also know how much of a powerhouse our team has been recently and how difficult it is to have back-to-back undefeated seasons. I know how hard it will be to attend various championship and bowl games once my time as a student ends, as well as the uncertainty of our team making it into the championships in the future.
The way I approach these experiences seems so extreme to my friends, particularly when I stay until the clock runs out or refuse to head downtown before the game is off of TV. It is also incomprehensible to my friends and family that I applied for a national championship ticket — even more surprising is that I got one. After winning the national championship last year, I can even recall Googling “national championship 2022,” just to see where we may play again — I could just imagine myself traveling to Los Angeles to see the Bulldogs play. Now, I am doing what I only dreamed of.
I prayed to have the opportunity to see them or, at the very least, let the best football team in the country continue being a frontrunner for the next season. I was thrilled that we had won last year and being in the center of College Avenue and East Clayton Street as national champions was so surreal — the real definition that the SEC just means more. I will be heading to Los Angeles in order to watch the Dawgs in SoFi Stadium, but it comes at the cost of missing my classes the first two days of school.
Although I understand it’s “just syllabus week,” my upper level cellular biology and biochemistry classes start teaching material on the first days, and I will have to catch up once I return back to Athens on Wednesday. Luckily, my professors have been more than understanding, going as far as congratulating me on receiving a ticket. They know that “it just means more,” that opportunities like this do not come everyday.
Reinstating holidays on the day of and after the national championship allows fans to have time to celebrate what being a Dawg means. Also, students can come together for unabridged anticipation and excitement. By giving just these two days off, UGA will allow the student body to start the semester off as a team. Instead of a rushed and anxious beginning due to impending coursework, we may have a more genuine and enjoyable academic experience without the national championship title hanging in the balance if classes were canceled for the first two days. We could possibly even start the semester as back-to-back natty champs.
Even for the students who will be in Athens during the championship, can they truly focus on school during this time? Known to have the most loyal fanbase in college sports, does UGA really want students preparing for their first classes on the day that we could secure a second national championship in a row? Students and professors will be staying up late and should not have to suffer through some of their first classes with a major headache from a late night.
Dawg Nation should be allowed to say “Wake up, it’s Gameday” this Monday rather than waking up to deal with campus traffic, bus scheduling and new class locations. Beginning classes on Wednesday would ultimately allow students to begin the academic semester all on the same playing field, without having the national championship hanging in midair as classes resume.