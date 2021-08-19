Hey y’all! Welcome back to Athens, or to freshmen, welcome for the first time! I hope your summer was amazing. I say with all sincerity that I’m really glad you’re here. If it weren’t for you all, then this town wouldn’t be the bustling mini-metropolis that it is. You bring the energy that makes this place so special. The food, the music, the beer, the culture – that’s all because of you guys, so thanks.
As for me, I am formerly one of you. I came to the University of Georgia as a bright-eyed freshman 20-ish years ago and spent five glorious turns around the sun soaking up all that Athens had to offer. Like most of you will eventually do, I got my degree and moved somewhere else. But for some reason, I decided to come back and see what the Classic City had to offer me as an adult.
It turns out that Athens is a really cool place to be a professional and to raise kids. That’s what I’ve been doing here for the last decade or so. I didn’t realize when I was in college here, but there are a lot of kids in this town. There are 14 elementary schools, four middle schools and three high schools in the public school system for Clarke County, plus a smattering of students at various private schools. In fact, there are almost as many children in Clarke County as there are undergrads at UGA.
This brings me to the real reason I’m reaching out. I am asking you to think about all those kids in Athens for a minute. There’s a ton of ways you all can get involved in the Athens community and really make a difference while you’re here and I encourage you to do so. I volunteered at Chase Street Elementary when I was at UGA and I know the Clarke County Mentor Program has plenty of children looking for great mentors. You guys are all fun, full of enthusiasm and intelligent enough to get into Georgia. There are definitely kids who could benefit from your influence.
I also understand if a direct impact isn’t your thing. Kids aren’t for everyone. So the least that I can ask is that you all look out for them, particularly when you are driving.
You will encounter crosswalks and signage and crossing guards for schools around the county, but there isn’t anything more effective than just paying attention. One of the worst intersections for pint-sized pedestrians in Athens is Five Points – where Milledge Avenue, Milledge Circle and Lumpkin Street all meet. It also happens to be an intersection that a lot of you use.
I watched the other day as a SUV missed striking a child biking to school by inches. The older brother of my son’s friend actually got hit there a few years ago (don’t worry, he’s OK). Last year, an officer directing traffic had to jump out of the way of a turning vehicle.
It’s a bad spot for pedestrians and there’s no agreement on how to fix it just yet. It seems like the best we can do until something changes is to educate as many drivers as possible to be on high-alert when they pass through that intersection, or any school zone for that matter.
Don’t try to gun it and make a light and don’t turn without double-checking that there isn’t someone in the crosswalk. Be particularly vigilant in the mornings and afternoons during the week when the streets around schools are filled with distracted kids scrambling to get to wherever they’re going.
And you know what? I’ll do the same for you all. Because you all were kids pretty recently and I think your parents would appreciate it if I and other Athenians did a little more to look out for you while you’re here. So when I drive past the dorms on Baxter or compete for a parking spot downtown, I’m going to take an extra glance. If we are all just a little bit more cautious as we adjust to life in Athens at full capacity then hopefully we can avoid any unnecessary heartache.
Go Dawgs!
Sincerely,
Amy Stone, A Lady that Lives in Athens