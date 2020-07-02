The University of Georgia chapter of United Campus Workers of Georgia has penned an open letter to President Morehead urging for stronger policies and plans to protect the health of students and workers as the UGA administration moves full steam ahead with a full return to campus in the fall.
We are greatly concerned not only for those who work and study at UGA, but also for Athens’ health care workers, local businesses and the larger Athens community due to the central role that UGA plays in Athens’ economic, social and cultural life.
The university’s policies will impact all of Athens.
As the University System of Georgia’s flagship institution, and one that prides itself on excellence in research, education and service, we expect more of President Jere Morehead and the administration. “Strongly encouraging” mask use does not show care and concern for the UGA and larger Athens community. Masks should be required of everyone on campus.
Additionally, we believe that if faculty and students do not feel safe meeting in person — for whatever reason — they should not be required to. And for staff members who can do their jobs remotely, they should not be required to come to campus, as limiting the number of people on campus will limit the number of people who can spread the virus.
In a small college town like Athens, the situation we’re in is very serious; if the university has to shut down in the fall because of UGA’s poor health and safety precautions, the local economy will be devastated, not to mention what a large outbreak will do to our two hospitals. And considering the high poverty rate in Athens and the poverty wages UGA pays its employees, none of us can afford to get sick. And above all, Athens residents will die. One could say that President Morehead needs to take a bold stance and require stronger protections than the USG is asking for, but it’s not even about being bold. We believe he has a moral obligation to UGA’s students, workers and the larger Athens community.
We ask that you please consider signing our letter. Collective and public pressure is all we’ve got.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.