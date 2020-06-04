On May 26, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution published the University System of Georgia’s proposed plans to lay off employees, a part of its larger effort to meet the 14% budget reduction demanded by the State of Georgia.
The spreadsheet published by the AJC is a breakdown, across USG institutions and their departments, of how many positions will be eliminated for the next fiscal year. Some open positions will simply go unfilled, but many of them currently have people working in them, which means a layoff of more than 200 people at the University of Georgia alone, including 40 from the category of “building services” and “work requests”.
Building services is the custodial staff; work requests is the maintenance staff. In other words, nearly 20% of UGA’s proposed layoffs are for its lowest-paid employees. Individuals who are less likely to have savings to get them through unemployment and the coming economic downturn. Our neighbors who create a clean and safe campus environment. Our co-workers who are less likely to look like me or the UGA administration (white).
And it's not simply that building services layoffs means the same level of work is distributed among fewer staff. When the UGA community begins to return to campus this fall, the overall workload will go up for building services. We're in the midst of a pandemic involving a virus that can spread through shared airspace and shared surfaces. Furniture will need to be removed and reconfigured to encourage social distancing. Interior spaces will need to be cleaned on a more regular basis.
I have been told that these layoff numbers aren’t final, so I shouldn't worry about it. This is not an acceptable answer. Whether the number of layoffs from building services and work requests goes up or down, UGA has signaled which of its employees it values least. And by the time the legislature meets on or around June 11, the damage to morale and sense of security will already have been done. I hope that UGA will make the right decision before then.
To make severe cuts to custodial and maintenance staff — you know, the people who keep the buildings clean and working — during an ongoing public health crisis is not only heartless, but ill-advised.
