The situation between Russia and Ukraine is complicated and goes beyond Russia just being a bully. I come from a Russian-Ukrainian family who fled to the U.S., right before the collapse of the Soviet Union. While my immediate family was able to make it here, I still have many relatives in Russia and many family friends in Ukraine. My ties to these countries makes this situation hit very close to home and it affects me greatly to see the atrocities happening. I am worried sick for my family and friends and I have been losing sleep from watching and reading the news as often as possible. I cannot study or focus on school while I know my family and friends are suffering abroad.
I have always been an advocate for peace and diplomacy, and so many Ukranians are dying for, in my opinion, a senseless war. I pray that this will not escalate to World War III since it would be devastating to everyone involved.
I have been neurotically watching the news, reading updates, and reaching out to everyone I can to get first hand accounts. There has been so much inaccuracy in the news and disinformation campaigns led by Russia. It is very frustrating because there are people who are still in Russia and have no idea what is going on, and my family in Russia has stated that they are waiting for some accurate news. There are a lot of people I care about, and, meanwhile, the world is spreading misinformation through social media and it is very difficult for the average eye to catch what is real and what is not.
For starters, I believe it is very important to understand a little bit of history that caused these tensions. NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, has been spreading in Europe, and Russia is worried that a NATO presence in Ukraine would cause an immediate threat to Russia. NATO countries include but are not limited to the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and Poland. President Putin has been very clear that they do not want NATO on their borders and no one in NATO was able to make any guarantees for Russia to feel secure enough to not take forceful action.
Russia’s goal seemed to be to make a buffer zone. The Donbas region in eastern Ukraine has largely been very sympathetic to Russia, according to Putin, and we see this with the Russian backed separatists there. Many of the citizens in this region have Russian passports and are very vocal about wanting to join Russia’s efforts.
These Russian-backed separatists have been carrying out attacks and ensuing violence in the region for many years now. When I heard that Russia wanted to take this region, I somewhat understood their reasoning even if I didn’t agree with them taking land from a sovereign nation. Russia’s reasons included taking land where the majority of people are Russian sympathizers and even have Russian passports. They wanted to protect what they considered their own people. Additionally, they wanted a buffer area to protect from NATO expansion.
We can think critically of governance in Ukraine as well. While it is a democracy, it also has large amounts of corruption. Elections are not very fair because there is often intimidation of opposition and attempts to silence them and they have not been as caring toward their Russian-speaking citizens.
Despite all of this, there are still many people who live in the Donbas region who do not want to be a part of Russia, who can be just as authoritative, if not worse. The Ukrainian spirit is very strong and it has been during this entire conflict. Many people refuse to leave and are voluntarily agreeing to fight, knowing that they most likely cannot defeat a Russian army. Those who have the means to do so are trying to flee.
My family friends that we were able to reach made the drive from Kiev to the border of Hungary. However, they had to split up the family because their son is between the age of 18-60 and is therefore eligible to be drafted. My heart goes out to them because there are many men who have never held a gun before who are now turning to Youtube to learn how to operate one.
I am torn in this conflict and wish there was more we could do. I feel for my family in Russia who will soon be living in economic ruin. However, I also feel for the people of Ukraine most of all who are still in the country, hiding in metro stations and struggling to find safety.
I condemn Russia for pushing further into Ukraine. Putin stated he wants to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine. I trust there will be no escalations to nuclear warfare as Putin wants to govern this nation later and cannot annihilate it.
This is Putin’s personal agenda at this point. Many Russians are completely opposed to this war as they have family and friends across the border. I deeply respect all the Russians who are out there protesting, knowing they are putting their freedom on the line as thousands are getting imprisoned.
I pray countries continue to support Ukraine and punish Russia as best they can, especially the oligarchs. Lastly, I pray NATO does not enter the war militarily, as that will lead to a third world war and the last thing anyone wants is more violence. I stand with Ukraine and encourage everyone to do their research on this conflict, as it affects us as well.