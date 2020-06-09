For many Americans, the past couple of weeks have been confusing, scary, and to say the least, alarming. For me, it's been a mixture of anger and hopelessness. For the past few weeks, we’ve revisited history in the worst ways imaginable.
The events of two weeks ago were just a reminder that the worst is yet to come. My family and I sat down together to watch the news (something we rarely do) in outrage. I watched a girl that could have been my age and a young man being tased repeatedly and dragged from their car like animals. I held back tears as the image played again and again in my mind. And with it, I felt a searing pain; anguish that only a select number of Americans feel, and I hope now more than ever, that those who are not subject to such pain can at least begin to empathize with what it means to be black in America.
Ever since I heard the phrase “I can’t breathe,” I've scoured reputable news websites for a reiteration of my feelings expressed through voices who understood the racism and injustice expressed in these very words. Yet, when I ventured to The Red & Black, my university's most renowned publication, I was disappointed to see such a delayed response to these current events. In fact, I saw nothing about the recent protests or student opinions concerning it until the Athens community was directly affected by it. Here is an opportunity to highlight a historic moment: black, brown and white people are condemning the treatment of black individuals under a broken criminal justice system.
Yet, I can’t help but feel that we’ve missed the mark. The essence of news is to report the truth and the stories that go unheard. For this publication, it’s the stories of students wrestling with these haunting headlines and its effects on their lives.
So here's mine: I am a student of the University of Georgia who hopes that in the weeks to come, this publication can capture more voices from our student body and that of a nation, reeling with the pain of its past. Our nation is in a state of turmoil: protests and riots are simultaneously occurring across major cities, and we can no longer look to leadership for a way out without looking into ourselves. So when will we realize how broken we’ve become? The need for change is now; let’s pick up the pieces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.