On Oct. 22, five young people launched a hunger strike outside of the White House to demand that President Joe Biden and Congress pass the fullest possible federal legislation to combat the climate crisis. These activists, members of the climate activism group Sunrise Movement, have committed to refusing food and drinking only water until their demands are met or their bodies can’t go on.

One has already been sent to the hospital but has now returned to the White House to continue the strike. Wednesday marked a week that the activists have gone without food.

On Oct. 21, I chose to not eat in solidarity with these hunger strikers. Cal Jacobs, Noah Eller and Daniel Cryan, three other members of the Sunrise Athens Hub, joined me in observing a day of fasting. By the end of my time fasting, I felt delirious and weak, yet this was nothing compared to what would happen in a catastrophic climate scenario. The stakes of this moment are now greater than our own lives: the United States and the rest of the world are at a crossroads, and our leaders must choose between mass human suffering or human salvation.

For over a century, the fact that carbon dioxide and other chemicals called greenhouse gases trap heat in the atmosphere has been well known to scientists. Since then, we’ve pumped billions more tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and the Earth has warmed by almost two degrees Fahrenheit.

It is now 2021, and our chance to act to avoid climate catastrophe is almost gone. Wildfires in the West and flooding in the East supercharged by climate change have already left many people homeless, helpless or dead. If we don’t change our path now, this will only get worse.

This is our last, best chance for humanity. Congress has an opportunity right now to pass a transformational spending package to invest in clean energy, sustainable infrastructure and good green jobs. For me and my entire generation, this would mean a future where we can worry about what we want our future careers to be and our lives to look like, instead of worrying about if we will have a future at all. But Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who has weekly meetings with Exxon Mobil lobbyists, has insisted on cutting the key emissions-reductions program from the bill — the Clean Energy Performance Program. This could have disastrous consequences for all of us.

If we don’t drastically cut emissions now, global temperatures are likely to exceed the preferred warming limit set in the 2015 Paris Agreement by the early 2030s. Once we pass this threshold, the amount of devastation will be catastrophic. The Arctic will likely become ice-free, and sea levels will rise by over half a foot, drowning beaches and coastal cities across the world. Massive heat waves will make the hottest parts of the earth practically unlivable for humans.

Politicians now have a clear choice. Which is more important to them: the fossil fuel industry or the wellbeing of the young protestors currently risking their lives and the future of our planet?

We need bold climate action in the federal infrastructure bills. We need a fully-funded Civilian Climate Corps to create over a million good, green jobs and a permanent shift away from fossil fuels to avoid climate catastrophe. We need our politicians to live up to the promises that they made. Young people should never have to deny themselves food for days and weeks just to be listened to.

But with our world’s future hanging in the balance, we’re willing to do anything we can to save it. I stand with the five hunger strikers demanding our leaders deliver on their elected mandate and pass climate policy that matches the urgency and the scale of the climate emergency. I hope you will too.